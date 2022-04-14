BabyChita Token (BCT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BabyChita Token (BCT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BabyChita Token (BCT) Information BabyChita is a project that aims to benefit society by creating new projects for the future. The main element of our project is to create artificial intelligence ( AI ) modules that will make everyone's work easier. We aim to touch your lives and progress with these artificial intelligence ( AI ) projects. At the same time, BabyChita is a P2E project. We aim to offer you, the users, a perfect game by combining artificial intelligence ( AI ) and gaming. While playing games, you can also chat with our artificial intelligence ( AI ) assistants to get to know BabyChita better and start using it. Official Website: https://www.chitaverse.com/ Whitepaper: https://chitaverse.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf6d2657EBb5602bF823901412c5e41e030f3ece2 Buy BCT Now!

BabyChita Token (BCT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BabyChita Token (BCT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.00020032 $ 0.00020032 $ 0.00020032 All-Time Low: $ 0.000004797436731223 $ 0.000004797436731223 $ 0.000004797436731223 Current Price: $ 0.00000578 $ 0.00000578 $ 0.00000578 Learn more about BabyChita Token (BCT) price

BabyChita Token (BCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BabyChita Token (BCT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BCT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BCT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BCT's tokenomics, explore BCT token's live price!

