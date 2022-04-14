Beercoin 2 (BEER2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beercoin 2 (BEER2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beercoin 2 (BEER2) Information Have you ever dreamt of a better version of beer? Stronger, more foamy, more perfect. Just sip BEER 2.0. Beer 2.0 is not just an upgrade; it's a commitment to our community's values and the shared vision of a decentralized, enjoyable, and rewarding experience. Official Website: https://beercoin2.wtf/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GCKTFLxkMeUTUbuQM1k6f1cy4o4tC2V13ye2ebL3p52r

Beercoin 2 (BEER2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 888.89B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 595.38K All-Time High: $ 0.00005583 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000515686329031 Current Price: $ 0.0000006698

Beercoin 2 (BEER2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beercoin 2 (BEER2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEER2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEER2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEER2's tokenomics, explore BEER2 token's live price!

