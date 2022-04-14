BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) Information BOSS FIGHTERS is a fast paced multiplayer action game blending Web2 accessibility with Web3 ownership. One player controls a giant Boss, while others team up as Fighters in fun & chaotic battles. Official Website: https://bossfighters.game/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.bossfighters.game/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x9B784F7Fd6C888463666eb2c05AA6E61628E06B2 Buy BFTOKEN Now!

BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 65.40K $ 65.40K $ 65.40K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 97.85M $ 97.85M $ 97.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 668.40K $ 668.40K $ 668.40K All-Time High: $ 0.085 $ 0.085 $ 0.085 All-Time Low: $ 0.000544858445927759 $ 0.000544858445927759 $ 0.000544858445927759 Current Price: $ 0.0006684 $ 0.0006684 $ 0.0006684 Learn more about BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) price

BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BFTOKEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BFTOKEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BFTOKEN's tokenomics, explore BFTOKEN token's live price!

How to Buy BFTOKEN Interested in adding BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BFTOKEN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BFTOKEN on MEXC now!

BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) Price History Analysing the price history of BFTOKEN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BFTOKEN Price History now!

BFTOKEN Price Prediction Want to know where BFTOKEN might be heading? Our BFTOKEN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BFTOKEN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!