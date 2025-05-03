What is BloodLoop (BLS)

Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop sustainable and rewarding, built to be familiar yet innovative.

BloodLoop is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



BloodLoop Price Prediction

BloodLoop Price History

How to buy BloodLoop (BLS)

BLS to Local Currencies

BloodLoop Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BloodLoop What is the price of BloodLoop (BLS) today? The live price of BloodLoop (BLS) is 0.01617 USD . What is the market cap of BloodLoop (BLS)? The current market cap of BloodLoop is $ 847.60K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BLS by its real-time market price of 0.01617 USD . What is the circulating supply of BloodLoop (BLS)? The current circulating supply of BloodLoop (BLS) is 52.42M USD . What was the highest price of BloodLoop (BLS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of BloodLoop (BLS) is 0.53828 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BloodLoop (BLS)? The 24-hour trading volume of BloodLoop (BLS) is $ 2.48K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

