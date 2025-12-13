‘Superman’ Will Be Free To Stream Much Sooner Than Expected

Superman (2025) Credit: Warner Bros James Gunn's Superman has proven to be one of this year's more controversial films, at once exciting fans about a revived DC cinematic universe and drawing criticism from fans of Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder as well as people who just didn't think it was a very good movie. I didn't like the movie very much. Not because I think it was wrong for Gunn to recast Superman, mind you. I liked Cavill a great deal in the role, but I like David Corenswet just as much. I think he's a great choice and did a terrific job. My problems with Superman were all about the writing and direction. Like Snyder, Gunn has a very distinct style. Neither director was the right choice for Superman. You can read my review of Superman for a more in-depth explanation of my complaints. One of the main things I ask myself after watching a film is "Would I like to see this again?" Sometimes the answer is "Yes, as soon as possible. I'm headed back the movie theater next week!" That's when I really love a movie, as was the case with this year's best film, Weapons. More often than not, the answer "Yes, but I'll wait for it to come out on streaming" or "Yes, but I'll wait until I get the 4K Blu-ray." If that's your answer for Superman, you're in luck. DC just announced that the film will arrive on HBO Max this Friday, September 19th. It's been available for weeks on VOD but now you can watch for free (your HBO Max subscription notwithstanding). Of course, my answer to that question after watching Superman was "No, I don't think I'll be watching this again." However, in the intervening weeks, I've decided that I probably…