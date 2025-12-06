“we’re investing heavily in privacy”

The Cryptonomist interviewed Vikrant Sharma, CEO at Cake Wallet. Your personal experience with Coinbase clearly shaped the creation of Cake Wallet. Looking back, what was the most powerful realization that drove you to turn that frustration into innovation? When that happened in 2015, it honestly caught me off guard. In 2015 I tried buying antibiotics on a dark-web market. I sent Bitcoin from my centralized exchange address, and my account was instantly closed. That moment really woke me up, and I suddenly realized how transparent everything on the blockchain is and how little control you actually have when someone else is holding your keys and monitoring your activity. I thought I was using Bitcoin freely, but in reality it only took one transaction for a third party to decide what I was "allowed" to do with my own money. That frustration slowly turned into motivation. It made me realize how important privacy and self-custody really are if crypto is going to fulfill the promise of financial freedom. Cake Wallet was born from that idea that people should be able to use crypto privately, safely, and without asking permission from anyone. Privacy and self-custody are often seen as complex topics for mainstream users. How did you approach making them simple and intuitive in Cake Wallet's design philosophy? Cake was literally born from the idea of making crypto "a piece of cake." From day one the focus was on making privacy and self-custody feel simple and intuitive for everyone. Our approach has always been to find what do users find the most difficult, and figure how do we remove that friction. Seed phrases are a good example. Managing one seed phrase for Bitcoin, another for Ethereum, another for Monero, it's overwhelming. So we created a way to manage everything with one master…