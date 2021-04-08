Join MEXC Today
BOSON Price(BOSON)
The current price of BOSON (BOSON) today is 0.10864 USD with a current market cap of $ 15.99M USD. BOSON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOSON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.39K USD
- BOSON price change within the day is -1.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 147.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOSON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOSON price information.
Track the price changes of BOSON for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0019576
|-1.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.01028
|+10.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00976
|-8.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06976
|-39.11%
Today, BOSON recorded a change of $ -0.0019576 (-1.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.BOSON 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01028 (+10.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.BOSON 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, BOSON saw a change of $ -0.00976 (-8.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.BOSON 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.06976 (-39.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of BOSON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-1.77%
-8.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Boson Protocol is a trust minimised and cost minimised protocol that automates digital to physical redemptions using NFTs encoded with game theory. Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.
For a more in-depth understanding of BOSON, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
