BOSON to Hungarian Forint Conversion Table
BOSON to HUF Conversion Table
HUF to BOSON Conversion Table
- 1 BOSON10.05 HUF
- 5 BOSON50.25 HUF
- 10 BOSON100.51 HUF
- 50 BOSON502.53 HUF
- 100 BOSON1,005.05 HUF
- 1,000 BOSON10,050.53 HUF
- 5,000 BOSON50,252.64 HUF
- 10,000 BOSON100,505.29 HUF
- 1 HUF0.09949 BOSON
- 5 HUF0.4974 BOSON
- 10 HUF0.9949 BOSON
- 50 HUF4.974 BOSON
- 100 HUF9.949 BOSON
- 1,000 HUF99.49 BOSON
- 5,000 HUF497.4 BOSON
- 10,000 HUF994.9 BOSON
BOSON (BOSON) is currently trading at Ft 10.05 HUF , reflecting a -1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Ft540.76K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Ft1.71B HUF. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated BOSON Price page.
52.85B HUF
Circulation Supply
540.76K
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.71B HUF
Market Cap
-1.39%
Price Change (1D)
Ft 0.03623
24H High
Ft 0.03174
24H Low
The BOSON to HUF trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track BOSON's fluctuations against HUF. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current BOSON price.
BOSON to HUF Conversion Summary
As of | 1 BOSON = 10.05 HUF | 1 HUF = 0.09949 BOSON
Today, the exchange rate for 1 BOSON to HUF is 10.05 HUF.
Buying 5 BOSON will cost 50.25 HUF and 10 BOSON is valued at 100.51 HUF.
1 HUF can be traded for 0.09949 BOSON.
50 HUF can be converted to 4.974 BOSON, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BOSON to HUF has changed by -10.69% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.39%, reaching a high of 11.23 HUF and a low of 9.84 HUF.
One month ago, the value of 1 BOSON was 10.26 HUF, which represents a -2.03% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, BOSON has changed by 2.17 HUF, resulting in a +27.58% change in its value.
BOSON to HUF Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, BOSON (BOSON) has fluctuated between 9.84 HUF and 11.23 HUF, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 9.84 HUF to a high of 12.4 HUF. You can view detailed BOSON to HUF price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Ft 9.3
|Ft 12.4
|Ft 12.4
|Ft 18.6
|Low
|Ft 9.3
|Ft 9.3
|Ft 6.2
|Ft 6.2
|Average
|Ft 9.3
|Ft 9.3
|Ft 9.3
|Ft 9.3
|Volatility
|+13.71%
|+22.75%
|+36.72%
|+163.10%
|Change
|-1.03%
|-10.68%
|-2.02%
|+27.94%
BOSON Price Forecast in HUF for 2027 and 2030
BOSON’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BOSON to HUF forecasts for the coming years:
BOSON Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, BOSON could reach approximately Ft10.55, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
BOSON Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, BOSON may rise to around Ft12.22 HUF, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our BOSON Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
BOSON Overview
Hungarian Forint Overview
BOSON to HUF Market Statistics
200,000,000
ETH
Current BOSON to HUF Exchange Rate
The live BOSON (BOSON) price today is Ft 10.050528779627442938, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOSON to HUF conversion rate is Ft 10.050528779627442938 per BOSON.
Discover More BOSON on MEXC
The Hungarian Forint, denoted as HUF, serves as the official currency of Hungary. It plays a crucial role in the Hungarian economy as the medium of exchange for goods and services, and it's used in every aspect of daily financial transactions – from purchasing household commodities to complex financial operations. As a fiat currency, the Forint's value is not linked to a physical commodity like gold or silver, but instead is underpinned by the trust and confidence of the people who use it and the stability of the government that issues it.
The Forint is managed by the Hungarian National Bank, which is responsible for maintaining the stability of the currency and implementing monetary policy. The bank regulates the money supply to manage inflation, stabilize the currency's value, and promote economic growth. It's worth noting that the value of the Forint, like any other fiat currency, can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and market sentiment.
In everyday economic life, the Forint is used for both cash and cashless transactions. Cash transactions are common for small purchases in local markets, while debit and credit cards, as well as digital payment systems, are commonly used for larger purchases and online transactions. The Forint is also used in the foreign exchange market, where it is traded against other currencies.
Despite being a member of the European Union, Hungary has not adopted the Euro and continues to use the Forint as its national currency. This decision is influenced by a variety of factors, including the country's economic conditions and the sentiment of the Hungarian populace towards their national currency. The choice to retain the Forint has allowed Hungary to maintain control over its monetary policy, which can be beneficial in managing the country's economic stability.
In conclusion, the Hungarian Forint is an integral part of Hungary's economic framework. Its role as the national currency facilitates the smooth functioning of the economy, enabling the exchange of goods and services. While it is subject to the fluctuations of the global financial market, the Forint's value is ultimately determined by the trust and confidence of those who use it, and the stability of the Hungarian government and economy.
BOSON Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
BOSON/USDT
|0.03
|Trade
The table above shows a list of BOSON Spot trading pairs, covering markets where BOSON is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell BOSON at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore BOSON Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of BOSON futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy BOSON with HUF in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit HUF
Fund your account with HUF using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy BOSON
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for BOSON, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited HUF.
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BOSON and HUF in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
BOSON (BOSON) vs USD: Market Comparison
BOSON Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.03242
- 7-Day Change: -10.69%
- 30-Day Trend: -2.03%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including BOSON, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to HUF, the USD price of BOSON remains the primary market benchmark.
[BOSON Price] [BOSON to USD]
Hungarian Forint (HUF) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (HUF/USD): 0.0032270562905142197
- 7-Day Change: +0.14%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.14%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger HUF means you will pay less to get the same amount of BOSON.
- A weaker HUF means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy BOSON securely with HUF on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the BOSON to HUF Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between BOSON (BOSON) and Hungarian Forint (HUF) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BOSON, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BOSON to HUF rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and HUF-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. HUF Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence HUF's strength. When HUF weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BOSON, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like BOSON, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BOSON may rise, impacting its conversion to HUF.
Convert BOSON to HUF Instantly
Use our real-time BOSON to HUF converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the BOSON to HUF exchange rate calculated in India?
The BOSON to HUF exchange rate in India is based on the current value of BOSON (often in HUF), converted to HUF using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the BOSON to HUF exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The BOSON to HUF rate changes frequently because both BOSON and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed BOSON to HUF in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the BOSON to HUF rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the BOSON to HUF rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert BOSON to HUF, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my BOSON to HUF conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of BOSON against HUF over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the BOSON to HUF rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken HUF, influencing the conversion rate even if BOSON remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the BOSON to HUF exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the BOSON to HUF rate.
Can I compare the BOSON to HUF rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the BOSON to HUF rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the BOSON to HUF rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the BOSON price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the BOSON to HUF conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target BOSON to HUF price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences BOSON and HUF in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for BOSON and HUF.
What's the difference between converting BOSON to HUF and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between BOSON and HUF. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is BOSON to HUF a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track BOSON prices in HUF or stablecoins. BOSON to HUF is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the BOSON to HUF rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. HUF may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BOSON to HUF rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
BOSON News and Market Updates
Explore More About BOSON
BOSON Price
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BOSON Price Prediction
Explore BOSON forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where BOSON may be headed.
How to Buy BOSON
Want to buy BOSON? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
BOSON/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade BOSON/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
BOSON USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on BOSON with leverage. Explore BOSON USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy BOSON with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy BOSON.
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.