The post Vitalik Buterin Proposes Ethereum Gas Futures Market for Long-Term Fee Predictability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vitalik Buterin proposes an on-chain futures market for Ethereum gas, allowing users to pre-buy and lock in fees before potential price surges. This mechanism would provide long-term predictability for BASEFEE, helping developers and businesses plan transactions amid network volatility. Buterin’s vision introduces futures trading for gas, securing costs in advance for future Ethereum transactions. This system generates market-driven signals for BASEFEE evolution, reducing uncertainty in fee planning. Early projects like Oiler have tested gas derivatives, but a mature market is needed; Ethereum’s BASEFEE has fluctuated up to 200% in past cycles, per network data. Ethereum gas futures: Vitalik Buterin’s plan to pre-buy fees and stabilize costs. Discover how this on-chain market could transform transaction predictability—explore Ethereum’s future now! What is Vitalik Buterin’s Proposal for Pre-Buying Ethereum Gas? Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, is advocating for an on-chain futures market that enables users to pre-buy gas at fixed prices, addressing the network’s long-standing issue of unpredictable transaction fees. This approach shifts focus from immediate cost reductions to long-term fee stability, allowing individuals and organizations to hedge against future spikes in BASEFEE. By creating a dedicated trading platform within Ethereum, Buterin aims to make gas pricing more transparent and manageable, fostering greater confidence in the ecosystem’s economic model. How Would an Ethereum Gas Futures Market Function? Ethereum’s current gas fee system relies on dynamic pricing through the EIP-1559 mechanism, where BASEFEE adjusts based on network congestion, often leading to volatility that can surge by over 150% during peak periods, as observed in historical data from the Ethereum Foundation’s reports. Buterin’s proposed futures market would operate as a decentralized exchange for gas contracts, where traders buy and sell claims to future gas units at agreed-upon prices. This market-driven mechanism would aggregate collective expectations, providing real-time signals on anticipated BASEFEE trends—such as potential increases tied…

BPCE will let millions of customers buy and sell BTC, ETH, SOL and USDC directly inside its banking apps. French banking heavyweight BPCE is preparing to introduce crypto trading to millions of its retail customers, making it one of the first major traditional European banks to offer digital assets. According to a report from The Big Whale, the group will allow users to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL) and USDC (USDC) directly inside its Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Épargne mobile apps starting Monday.The initial rollout will cover clients of four regional banks, including Banque Populaire Île-de-France and Caisse d’Épargne Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, reaching roughly 2 million customers. BPCE plans to extend the service gradually across its remaining 25 regional entities through 2026, ultimately making crypto trading available to its full 12-million-strong retail base.Read more

The post U.S. first-ever spot XRP ETF crashes 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) has suffered a sharp decline since its launch, impacted by ongoing cryptocurrency market volatility. In this case, the Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) has dropped around 20% from its initial levels just weeks after its highly anticipated debut on the Nasdaq. Launched on November 13, 2025, XRPC became the first U.S. ETF offering direct exposure to XRP, debuting with tens of millions in first-hour trading volume and ranking among the year’s strongest ETF openings. However, that early momentum has faded, with XRPC closing the last session at $21.55, down 4% on the day and nearly 20% from its early $26–27 range. The chart shows a steady slide through late November and early December as selling pressure intensified. XRPC all-time price chart. Source: TradingView The downturn has been attributed to several factors, including broad weakness across the cryptocurrency market as investors shift away from risk assets amid renewed macroeconomic uncertainty. Heavy profit-taking by large XRP holders after the ETF launch added additional selling pressure, quickly outweighing early inflows. Notably, the ETF’s creation structure also slowed the translation of new investment into spot XRP purchases, delaying price support and creating a gap between expectations and market reality. To this end, the reaction mirrors past “sell-the-news” patterns seen with other crypto ETF launches, though some analysts believe institutional inflows could stabilize the fund if broader conditions improve. XRP price analysis XRPC’s performance has closely tracked XRP itself, which has experienced significant volatility in recent sessions. The token is struggling to hold the $2 support zone and, as of press time, was trading at $2.03 after plunging more than 7% over the past week. XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Meanwhile, investors still anticipate that ETF demand could eventually lift the asset’s price, considering that XRP ETFs…

