Biswap to Saudi Riyal Conversion Table
BSW to SAR Conversion Table
SAR to BSW Conversion Table
- 1 BSW0.00403081 SAR
- 5 BSW0.020154 SAR
- 10 BSW0.040308 SAR
- 50 BSW0.20154 SAR
- 100 BSW0.403081 SAR
- 1,000 BSW4.03 SAR
- 5,000 BSW20.15 SAR
- 10,000 BSW40.31 SAR
- 1 SAR248.08 BSW
- 5 SAR1,240 BSW
- 10 SAR2,480 BSW
- 50 SAR12,404 BSW
- 100 SAR24,808 BSW
- 1,000 SAR248,089 BSW
- 5,000 SAR1,240,446 BSW
- 10,000 SAR2,480,892 BSW
Biswap (BSW) is currently trading at ﷼ 0.00403081 SAR , reflecting a -1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼207.19K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼2.76M SAR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Biswap Price page.
2.57B SAR
Circulation Supply
207.19K
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.76M SAR
Market Cap
-1.03%
Price Change (1D)
﷼ 0.0011518
24H High
﷼ 0.00107
24H Low
The BSW to SAR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Biswap's fluctuations against SAR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Biswap price.
BSW to SAR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 BSW = 0.00403081 SAR | 1 SAR = 248.08 BSW
Today, the exchange rate for 1 BSW to SAR is 0.00403081 SAR.
Buying 5 BSW will cost 0.020154 SAR and 10 BSW is valued at 0.040308 SAR.
1 SAR can be traded for 248.08 BSW.
50 SAR can be converted to 12,404 BSW, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BSW to SAR has changed by +4.45% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.03%, reaching a high of 0.00432119 SAR and a low of 0.0040143 SAR.
One month ago, the value of 1 BSW was 0.00589239 SAR, which represents a -31.61% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, BSW has changed by -0.0032272 SAR, resulting in a -44.48% change in its value.
BSW to SAR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Biswap (BSW) has fluctuated between 0.0040143 SAR and 0.00432119 SAR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00371417 SAR to a high of 0.00445662 SAR. You can view detailed BSW to SAR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Low
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Average
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Volatility
|+7.27%
|+19.25%
|+117.07%
|+95.04%
|Change
|-4.52%
|+4.57%
|-31.52%
|-44.41%
Biswap Price Forecast in SAR for 2027 and 2030
Biswap’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BSW to SAR forecasts for the coming years:
BSW Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Biswap could reach approximately ﷼0.00423235, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
BSW Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, BSW may rise to around ﷼0.00489947 SAR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Biswap Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Biswap Overview
Saudi Riyal Overview
BSW to SAR Market Statistics
655,492,486.4676579
BSC
Current BSW to SAR Exchange Rate
The live Biswap (BSW) price today is ﷼ 0.00402855708412934961548, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSW to SAR conversion rate is ﷼ 0.00402855708412934961548 per BSW.
Discover More Biswap on MEXC
The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is not just an ordinary currency; it is an emblem of a nation's economic prosperity and cultural heritage. Introduced in 1925, this official currency of Saudi Arabia has been an integral part of the country's journey from a desert kingdom to a global oil powerhouse. It is commonly abbreviated as SAR and represented by the symbol ر.س. The Riyal's introduction was a monumental moment, reflecting the nation's transformation and symbolizing the economic strength of the newly formed Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In the day-to-day life of Saudi Arabia, the Riyal plays a primary role in facilitating transactions for wages, prices, and services. It replaced the Hejaz Riyal and other regional currencies, marking the unification of the Kingdom's monetary system, which mirrored its political consolidation under King Abdulaziz Al Saud. The design of the Saudi Riyal is deeply rooted in the country's rich history and Islamic heritage. It incorporates intricate Islamic art, images of the King, and landmarks such as the Kaaba in Mecca and the Kingdom Centre in Riyadh. These designs go beyond facilitating transactions; they embody Saudi identity and national pride.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) manages the Riyal, which is tied to the US Dollar. This peg reflects the longstanding economic relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States, particularly in the oil sector. The Riyal's stability is paramount for the health of the country's economy and its role in global energy markets. It supports the oil sector, which dominates the Saudi economy, and facilitates other key sectors like construction, finance, and tourism. This stability, coupled with the Riyal's link to the US Dollar, is essential for maintaining competitive oil prices in global markets and meeting the country's extensive import needs.
In the broader context of international trade, the Saudi Riyal is a significant player. It is crucial for Saudi Arabia's oil exports, given its stability and peg to the US Dollar. The Riyal's stability is not only vital for maintaining competitive oil prices in global markets but also for the country's extensive import needs. The country's role as a significant employer in the region is reflected in the substantial outflows of Riyals through remittances from expatriates, especially those working in the oil, construction, and service sectors.
Interestingly, the influence of the Saudi Riyal extends to the crypto market as well. MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data indicates that one of the most popular xPet.tech currency pair is the XPET to SAR, with the currency code for xPet.tech's currency being XPET. This shows the currency's relevance in digital exchanges, further demonstrating its global impact.
In conclusion, the Saudi Riyal is more than just a currency. It is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's economic strength, cultural heritage, and its significant role in the global economy. From its design to its stability and its role in international trade, the Saudi Riyal is a testament to the economic prosperity and cultural identity of Saudi Arabia.
BSW Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
BSW/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of BSW Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Biswap is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell BSW at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore BSW Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Biswap futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Biswap with SAR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit SAR
Fund your account with SAR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Biswap
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Biswap, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited SAR.
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BSW and SAR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Biswap (BSW) vs USD: Market Comparison
Biswap Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0010744
- 7-Day Change: +4.45%
- 30-Day Trend: -31.61%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including BSW, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SAR, the USD price of BSW remains the primary market benchmark.
[BSW Price] [BSW to USD]
Saudi Riyal (SAR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SAR/USD): 0.2666083683034643
- 7-Day Change: +0.02%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.02%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SAR means you will pay less to get the same amount of BSW.
- A weaker SAR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy BSW securely with SAR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the BSW to SAR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Biswap (BSW) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BSW, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BSW to SAR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SAR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SAR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SAR's strength. When SAR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BSW, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Biswap, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BSW may rise, impacting its conversion to SAR.
Convert BSW to SAR Instantly
Use our real-time BSW to SAR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the BSW to SAR exchange rate calculated in India?
The BSW to SAR exchange rate in India is based on the current value of BSW (often in SAR), converted to SAR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the BSW to SAR exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The BSW to SAR rate changes frequently because both BSW and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed BSW to SAR in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the BSW to SAR rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the BSW to SAR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert BSW to SAR, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my BSW to SAR conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of BSW against SAR over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the BSW to SAR rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SAR, influencing the conversion rate even if BSW remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the BSW to SAR exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the BSW to SAR rate.
Can I compare the BSW to SAR rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the BSW to SAR rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the BSW to SAR rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the BSW price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the BSW to SAR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target BSW to SAR price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences BSW and SAR in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for BSW and SAR.
What's the difference between converting BSW to SAR and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between BSW and SAR. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is BSW to SAR a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track BSW prices in SAR or stablecoins. BSW to SAR is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the BSW to SAR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. SAR may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BSW to SAR rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Biswap News and Market Updates
Explore More About Biswap
Biswap Price
Learn more about Biswap (BSW) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Biswap Price Prediction
Explore BSW forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Biswap may be headed.
How to Buy Biswap
Want to buy Biswap? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
BSW/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade BSW/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
BSW USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on BSW with leverage. Explore BSW USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.