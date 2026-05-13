Biswap to New Taiwan Dollar Conversion Table
BSW to TWD Conversion Table
TWD to BSW Conversion Table
- 1 BSW0.033702 TWD
- 5 BSW0.168511 TWD
- 10 BSW0.337023 TWD
- 50 BSW1.69 TWD
- 100 BSW3.37 TWD
- 1,000 BSW33.7 TWD
- 5,000 BSW168.51 TWD
- 10,000 BSW337.02 TWD
- 1 TWD29.67 BSW
- 5 TWD148.3 BSW
- 10 TWD296.7 BSW
- 50 TWD1,483 BSW
- 100 TWD2,967 BSW
- 1,000 TWD29,671 BSW
- 5,000 TWD148,358 BSW
- 10,000 TWD296,716 BSW
Biswap (BSW) is currently trading at NT$ 0.033702 TWD , reflecting a -1.24% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at NT$1.74M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of NT$23.17M TWD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Biswap Price page.
21.58B TWD
Circulation Supply
1.74M
24-Hour Trading Volume
23.17M TWD
Market Cap
-1.24%
Price Change (1D)
NT$ 0.0011518
24H High
NT$ 0.00107
24H Low
The BSW to TWD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Biswap's fluctuations against TWD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Biswap price.
BSW to TWD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 BSW = 0.033702 TWD | 1 TWD = 29.67 BSW
Today, the exchange rate for 1 BSW to TWD is 0.033702 TWD.
Buying 5 BSW will cost 0.168511 TWD and 10 BSW is valued at 0.337023 TWD.
1 TWD can be traded for 29.67 BSW.
50 TWD can be converted to 1,483 BSW, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BSW to TWD has changed by +4.47% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.24%, reaching a high of 0.036208 TWD and a low of 0.033636 TWD.
One month ago, the value of 1 BSW was 0.049294 TWD, which represents a -31.60% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, BSW has changed by -0.027035 TWD, resulting in a -44.47% change in its value.
BSW to TWD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Biswap (BSW) has fluctuated between 0.033636 TWD and 0.036208 TWD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.031121 TWD to a high of 0.037343 TWD. You can view detailed BSW to TWD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|Low
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|Average
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|NT$ 0
|Volatility
|+7.27%
|+19.25%
|+117.07%
|+95.04%
|Change
|-4.70%
|+4.37%
|-31.66%
|-44.52%
Biswap Price Forecast in TWD for 2027 and 2030
Biswap’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BSW to TWD forecasts for the coming years:
BSW Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Biswap could reach approximately NT$0.035387, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
BSW Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, BSW may rise to around NT$0.040965 TWD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Biswap Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Biswap Overview
New Taiwan Dollar Overview
BSW to TWD Market Statistics
655,492,486.4676579
BSC
Current BSW to TWD Exchange Rate
The live Biswap (BSW) price today is NT$ 0.03376197855106674516, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSW to TWD conversion rate is NT$ 0.03376197855106674516 per BSW.
Discover More Biswap on MEXC
The New Taiwan Dollar (TWD) is the official currency of Taiwan, a vibrant and dynamic economy in East Asia. Introduced in 1949, the New Taiwan Dollar replaced the Old Taiwan Dollar at a ratio that was not publicly disclosed, in an effort to combat hyperinflation. Today, it is an essential part of the Taiwanese economy and plays a significant role in everyday transactions.
The New Taiwan Dollar is issued and managed by the Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan). It is responsible for maintaining the stability of the TWD and implementing monetary policy to ensure economic growth. The bank also monitors the circulation of the currency and manages the country's foreign exchange reserves.
In the international foreign exchange market, the New Taiwan Dollar is denoted by the ISO 4217 code TWD. However, within Taiwan, it is often represented by the symbol NT$ to distinguish it from other dollar-denominated currencies. It is further divided into subunits known as cents or "jiao," but these are rarely used due to the low value.
The New Taiwan Dollar is commonly used in all kinds of transactions in Taiwan, from buying groceries at the local market to making large purchases like property or vehicles. It is also used in digital transactions, with many businesses accepting payments via debit or credit cards, online banking, and even mobile payment apps.
The TWD is not as widely traded as some of the major global currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. Nevertheless, it plays a significant role in the region's economy due to Taiwan's strong trade ties with other Asian countries. The value of the New Taiwan Dollar is influenced by various factors including Taiwan's economic performance, interest rates, and geopolitical events.
In conclusion, the New Taiwan Dollar is a critical component of Taiwan's economic infrastructure. It facilitates commerce and trade, serving as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value. As Taiwan continues to grow and evolve, so too will the role and influence of the New Taiwan Dollar.
BSW Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
BSW/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of BSW Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Biswap is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell BSW at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore BSW Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Biswap futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Biswap with TWD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit TWD
Fund your account with TWD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Biswap
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Biswap, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited TWD.
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BSW and TWD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Biswap (BSW) vs USD: Market Comparison
Biswap Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0010721
- 7-Day Change: +4.47%
- 30-Day Trend: -31.60%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including BSW, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to TWD, the USD price of BSW remains the primary market benchmark.
[BSW Price] [BSW to USD]
New Taiwan Dollar (TWD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (TWD/USD): 0.031818250082791086
- 7-Day Change: +0.46%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.46%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger TWD means you will pay less to get the same amount of BSW.
- A weaker TWD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy BSW securely with TWD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the BSW to TWD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Biswap (BSW) and New Taiwan Dollar (TWD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BSW, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BSW to TWD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and TWD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. TWD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence TWD's strength. When TWD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BSW, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Biswap, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BSW may rise, impacting its conversion to TWD.
Convert BSW to TWD Instantly
Use our real-time BSW to TWD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the BSW to TWD exchange rate calculated in India?
The BSW to TWD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of BSW (often in TWD), converted to TWD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the BSW to TWD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The BSW to TWD rate changes frequently because both BSW and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed BSW to TWD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the BSW to TWD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the BSW to TWD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert BSW to TWD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my BSW to TWD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of BSW against TWD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the BSW to TWD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken TWD, influencing the conversion rate even if BSW remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the BSW to TWD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the BSW to TWD rate.
Can I compare the BSW to TWD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the BSW to TWD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the BSW to TWD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the BSW price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the BSW to TWD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target BSW to TWD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences BSW and TWD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for BSW and TWD.
What's the difference between converting BSW to TWD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between BSW and TWD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is BSW to TWD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track BSW prices in TWD or stablecoins. BSW to TWD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the BSW to TWD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. TWD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BSW to TWD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Biswap News and Market Updates
Explore More About Biswap
Biswap Price
Learn more about Biswap (BSW) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Biswap Price Prediction
Explore BSW forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Biswap may be headed.
How to Buy Biswap
Want to buy Biswap? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
BSW/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade BSW/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
BSW USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on BSW with leverage. Explore BSW USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.