C4E (C4E) Information C4E is a DePIN L1 Blockchain platform, designed to support a variety of innovative energy and e-mobility applications by creating a decentralized and democratized community-powered ecosystem.Incorporating the DePIN incentive model, it offers passive income opportunities, rewarding contributions and engagement within the ecosystem, and accelerating the shift towards a sustainable future with ultimate goal for peer-2-peer energy trading. Official Website: https://c4e.io/ Whitepaper: https://c4e.io/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/C4E-Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.c4e.io/ Buy C4E Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.249
All-Time Low: $ 0.006714068659380798
Current Price: $ 0.00748

C4E (C4E) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of C4E (C4E) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of C4E tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many C4E tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand C4E's tokenomics, explore C4E token's live price!

