Stacks And Solid Plays For The Main Slate

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami shakes hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images The main slate for Week 13 DFS will be an interesting one for all players. The main slate has 10 games. No game on DraftKings' main slate has a predictive total above 45.5 (which really hurts when our threshold is 46). And most of the "solid picks" have already played, with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and the return of Joe Burrow playing on Thanksgiving. The marquee names, Jahmyr Gibbs, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Travis Kelce, will also not be available. So, it will be up to us to make the most out of what's left. And remember that this version of the main slate will make it more interesting and perhaps levels the playing field from the sharks. A couple of things to keep in mind: if you are playing GPP tournaments in DFS, choose a tournament where you can max out the number of entries you put in to even your chances; and if you are playing single-entry, look for your ceiling, or the solid picks versus the "interesting stacks" which are more suitable for GPP. And away we go. Week 13 DFS Quarterback Solid And Interesting Stack Week 13 Solid QB Play Jacoby Brissett, $5,800 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs -3.5, 44.5 o/u The Buccaneers are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the quarterback position per game (22.2). Granted, that number is skewed by the gauntlet of quarterbacks they have faced in their last three games: Matthew…