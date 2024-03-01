CoinbarPay (CBPAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CoinbarPay (CBPAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CoinbarPay (CBPAY) Information CoinbarPay (CBPAY) represents a revolutionary advancement in the payment platform sector, by simply introducing a token-based incentive system. This pioneering approach diverges from traditional models by directly rewarding all network participants for their contributions to the platform's growth. By employing such an incentive system, CBPAY not only enhances the efficiency of its operations but also encourages a community-driven ecosystem. Official Website: https://xdbchain.com/cbpay/ Whitepaper: https://xdbchain.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CBPAY-Token-Whitepaper-V-1.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.xdbchain.com/ Buy CBPAY Now!

CoinbarPay (CBPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CoinbarPay (CBPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 551.73K $ 551.73K $ 551.73K Total Supply: $ 40.00B $ 40.00B $ 40.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.68B $ 3.68B $ 3.68B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.00M $ 6.00M $ 6.00M All-Time High: $ 0.00141 $ 0.00141 $ 0.00141 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003737095025703 $ 0.00003737095025703 $ 0.00003737095025703 Current Price: $ 0.0001499 $ 0.0001499 $ 0.0001499 Learn more about CoinbarPay (CBPAY) price

CoinbarPay (CBPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CoinbarPay (CBPAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CBPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CBPAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CBPAY's tokenomics, explore CBPAY token's live price!

