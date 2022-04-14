CARBIFY (CBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CARBIFY (CBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CARBIFY (CBY) Information Carbify plants trees and offers a revolutionary alternative to carbon credits certified by the United Nations. Using blockchain technology, the company provides the highest quality carbon offsets in the world, traceable to the specific tree absorbing the CO2. Official Website: https://carbify.io Whitepaper: https://docs.carbify.io Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xb6a5ae40e79891e4deadad06c8a7ca47396df21c Buy CBY Now!

CARBIFY (CBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 39.99M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.77M
All-Time High: $ 3.5
All-Time Low: $ 0.12500972272299177
Current Price: $ 0.1694

CARBIFY (CBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CARBIFY (CBY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CBY's tokenomics, explore CBY token's live price!

