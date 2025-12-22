BC.GAME Partners Crypto Fight Night (CFN) as Exclusive Gaming Partner For 2025 Edition

The post BC.GAME Partners Crypto Fight Night (CFN) as Exclusive Gaming Partner For 2025 Edition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. BC.GAME, a crypto-based online gaming platform, announced it has entered a new partnership with Crypto Fight Night (CFN) to serve as the event’s Exclusive Gaming Partner for the 2025 edition. While CFN operates as a high-intensity event IP that brings together boxing and the crypto worlds, it has planned to deliver a full evening where power in the ring meets Web3 culture at the 2025 gaming edition. As such, Crypto Fight Night (CFN) will team up with crypto-native online brand BC.GAME on December 5, which has been appointed as the event’s Exclusive Gaming Partner. According to the announcement, fans will see a complete professional boxing card built around a WBC Middle East title fight in the ring, supported by heavyweight clashes, a women’s bout, and appearances from personalities across the broader Web3 space. Advertisement Around the ring, founders, traders, builders, and creators come together under one roof, turning the event into a live snapshot of crypto culture with lights, music, and social moments. CFN Section Night Goes Live on BC.GAME Following the partnership, a dedicated Crypto Fight Night section is now live on the BC.GAME homepage with official pre-fight betting markets for the full card ahead of fight night on December 5, which stands as one of the most anticipated nights on the crypto fight calendar. As the section goes live on BC.Game, participants will be able to access a full fight card, key data points, and main markets, which have been aggregated in one place. Also, they can enjoy exclusive…