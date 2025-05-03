Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Forkast Price(CGX)
The current price of Forkast (CGX) today is 0.001301 USD with a current market cap of $ 225.33K USD. CGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Forkast Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 229.03 USD
- Forkast price change within the day is -1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 173.20M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CGX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CGX price information.
Track the price changes of Forkast for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00002587
|-1.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000176
|-11.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.003072
|-70.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.018699
|-93.50%
Today, CGX recorded a change of $ -0.00002587 (-1.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.Forkast 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000176 (-11.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.Forkast 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, CGX saw a change of $ -0.003072 (-70.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Forkast 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.018699 (-93.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Forkast: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-1.95%
+51.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
|1 CGX to VND
₫34.235815
|1 CGX to AUD
A$0.00201655
|1 CGX to GBP
￡0.00097575
|1 CGX to EUR
€0.00114488
|1 CGX to USD
$0.001301
|1 CGX to MYR
RM0.00555527
|1 CGX to TRY
₺0.05003646
|1 CGX to JPY
¥0.18841082
|1 CGX to RUB
₽0.10789193
|1 CGX to INR
₹0.10996052
|1 CGX to IDR
Rp21.32786544
|1 CGX to KRW
₩1.82212856
|1 CGX to PHP
₱0.0722055
|1 CGX to EGP
￡E.0.06599973
|1 CGX to BRL
R$0.00735065
|1 CGX to CAD
C$0.00179538
|1 CGX to BDT
৳0.1585919
|1 CGX to NGN
₦2.09163071
|1 CGX to UAH
₴0.0541216
|1 CGX to VES
Bs0.114488
|1 CGX to PKR
Rs0.36677792
|1 CGX to KZT
₸0.67373586
|1 CGX to THB
฿0.0430631
|1 CGX to TWD
NT$0.03995371
|1 CGX to AED
د.إ0.00477467
|1 CGX to CHF
Fr0.00106682
|1 CGX to HKD
HK$0.01008275
|1 CGX to MAD
.د.م0.01204726
|1 CGX to MXN
$0.02547358
For a more in-depth understanding of Forkast, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
