Cheqd to Macedonian Denar Conversion Table
CHEQ to MKD Conversion Table
MKD to CHEQ Conversion Table
- 1 CHEQ0.091371 MKD
- 5 CHEQ0.456855 MKD
- 10 CHEQ0.91371 MKD
- 50 CHEQ4.57 MKD
- 100 CHEQ9.14 MKD
- 1,000 CHEQ91.37 MKD
- 5,000 CHEQ456.86 MKD
- 10,000 CHEQ913.71 MKD
- 1 MKD10.94 CHEQ
- 5 MKD54.72 CHEQ
- 10 MKD109.4 CHEQ
- 50 MKD547.2 CHEQ
- 100 MKD1,094 CHEQ
- 1,000 MKD10,944 CHEQ
- 5,000 MKD54,721 CHEQ
- 10,000 MKD109,443 CHEQ
Cheqd (CHEQ) is currently trading at ден 0.091371 MKD , reflecting a -3.22% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ден842.57K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ден59.72M MKD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Cheqd Price page.
33.74B MKD
Circulation Supply
842.57K
24-Hour Trading Volume
59.72M MKD
Market Cap
-3.22%
Price Change (1D)
ден 0.00181
24H High
ден 0.001682
24H Low
The CHEQ to MKD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Cheqd's fluctuations against MKD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Cheqd price.
CHEQ to MKD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CHEQ = 0.091371 MKD | 1 MKD = 10.94 CHEQ
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CHEQ to MKD is 0.091371 MKD.
Buying 5 CHEQ will cost 0.456855 MKD and 10 CHEQ is valued at 0.91371 MKD.
1 MKD can be traded for 10.94 CHEQ.
50 MKD can be converted to 547.2 CHEQ, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CHEQ to MKD has changed by -11.42% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.22%, reaching a high of 0.095047 MKD and a low of 0.088325 MKD.
One month ago, the value of 1 CHEQ was 0.152285 MKD, which represents a -39.60% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CHEQ has changed by -0.174865 MKD, resulting in a -65.30% change in its value.
CHEQ to MKD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Cheqd (CHEQ) has fluctuated between 0.088325 MKD and 0.095047 MKD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.08633 MKD to a high of 0.10933 MKD. You can view detailed CHEQ to MKD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Low
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Average
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Volatility
|+7.22%
|+21.94%
|+49.01%
|+82.08%
|Change
|-0.11%
|-11.32%
|-39.59%
|-65.29%
Cheqd Price Forecast in MKD for 2027 and 2030
Cheqd’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CHEQ to MKD forecasts for the coming years:
CHEQ Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Cheqd could reach approximately ден0.09594, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CHEQ Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CHEQ may rise to around ден0.111062 MKD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Cheqd Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Cheqd Overview
Macedonian Denar Overview
CHEQ to MKD Market Statistics
1,267,273,616
CHEQ
Current CHEQ to MKD Exchange Rate
The live Cheqd (CHEQ) price today is ден 0.09294637180756881, with a 1.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHEQ to MKD conversion rate is ден 0.09294637180756881 per CHEQ.
Discover More Cheqd on MEXC
The Macedonian Denar (MKD), first introduced in 1992, is more than just the official currency of North Macedonia. It stands as a testament to the country's evolution from being a Yugoslav republic to an independent nation with hopes for economic growth and stability. The Denar, commonly abbreviated as MKD and symbolized by the sign ден, is a symbol of North Macedonia's journey towards self-governance and economic sovereignty.
In everyday life, the Denar is used for wages, prices of goods and services, and other financial transactions. It is the primary medium of exchange supporting various economic activities, including trade, investment, and everyday financial transactions of individuals and businesses. The diverse sectors of North Macedonia's economy, which include agriculture, textiles, and a burgeoning tourism industry, rely heavily on the Denar. Moreover, the Denar also plays a significant role in international trade, particularly for North Macedonia's exports such as iron, steel, and agricultural products. Hence, maintaining a steady Denar is crucial for competitive export prices and attracting foreign direct investment.
The National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia is the issuing authority of the Denar. This central bank has the responsibility of maintaining the currency's stability through prudent fiscal and monetary policies. These strategies aim to control inflation and foster a healthy economic environment conducive to growth and investment. The stability of the Denar is also influenced by remittances from the Macedonian diaspora, particularly from Europe and North America. These inflows, when converted into Denars, significantly contribute to the national economy and support the currency's stability.
The design of the Macedonian Denar is a rich tapestry of the country's history, culture, and natural beauty. Banknotes and coins feature images of historical figures, ancient artifacts, and architectural landmarks, reflecting Macedonia's cultural heritage and identity. These designs not only facilitate economic transactions but also serve as a source of national pride and identity.
The introduction of the Denar marked a new era of self-determination for North Macedonia, following the breakup of Yugoslavia. This move was instrumental in establishing a separate and independent monetary policy, symbolizing a new chapter in the country's history. As such, the Denar is much more than a medium of exchange; it is a symbol of national independence and economic aspiration.
In the realm of digital currencies, the Macedonian Denar has found a place in the crypto-to-fiat exchange market. MEXC, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, shows that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to MKD, with TRON's currency code being TRX. This development underscores the increasing integration of traditional financial systems with digital currencies, reflecting the evolving nature of global finance.
In conclusion, the Macedonian Denar plays a pivotal role in the economic landscape of North Macedonia. It is not only a medium of exchange but also a symbol of national pride, economic independence, and a marker of the country's journey towards stability and growth. The Denar's stability and role in the economy, managed by the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia, are crucial in fostering a healthy economic environment conducive to growth and investment.
CHEQ Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CHEQ/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CHEQ Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Cheqd is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CHEQ at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore CHEQ Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Cheqd futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Cheqd with MKD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit MKD
Fund your account with MKD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Cheqd
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Cheqd, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited MKD.
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CHEQ and MKD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Cheqd (CHEQ) vs USD: Market Comparison
Cheqd Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00174
- 7-Day Change: -11.42%
- 30-Day Trend: -39.60%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CHEQ, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MKD, the USD price of CHEQ remains the primary market benchmark.
[CHEQ Price] [CHEQ to USD]
Macedonian Denar (MKD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MKD/USD): 0.019050287902238495
- 7-Day Change: -0.50%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.50%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MKD means you will pay less to get the same amount of CHEQ.
- A weaker MKD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CHEQ securely with MKD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CHEQ to MKD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Cheqd (CHEQ) and Macedonian Denar (MKD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CHEQ, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CHEQ to MKD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MKD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MKD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MKD's strength. When MKD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CHEQ, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Cheqd, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CHEQ may rise, impacting its conversion to MKD.
Convert CHEQ to MKD Instantly
Use our real-time CHEQ to MKD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CHEQ to MKD exchange rate calculated in India?
The CHEQ to MKD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of CHEQ (often in MKD), converted to MKD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CHEQ to MKD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The CHEQ to MKD rate changes frequently because both CHEQ and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CHEQ to MKD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the CHEQ to MKD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the CHEQ to MKD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert CHEQ to MKD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my CHEQ to MKD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of CHEQ against MKD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the CHEQ to MKD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MKD, influencing the conversion rate even if CHEQ remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CHEQ to MKD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the CHEQ to MKD rate.
Can I compare the CHEQ to MKD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the CHEQ to MKD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CHEQ to MKD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the CHEQ price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the CHEQ to MKD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target CHEQ to MKD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences CHEQ and MKD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for CHEQ and MKD.
What's the difference between converting CHEQ to MKD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between CHEQ and MKD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is CHEQ to MKD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track CHEQ prices in MKD or stablecoins. CHEQ to MKD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the CHEQ to MKD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. MKD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CHEQ to MKD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Cheqd News and Market Updates
Explore More About Cheqd
Cheqd Price
Learn more about Cheqd (CHEQ) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Cheqd Price Prediction
Explore CHEQ forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Cheqd may be headed.
How to Buy Cheqd
Want to buy Cheqd? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
CHEQ/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade CHEQ/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
CHEQ USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on CHEQ with leverage. Explore CHEQ USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy Cheqd with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
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