Centric Swap (CNS) Live Price Chart

$0.0000005471
$0.0000005471
+7.16%(1D)

CNS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Centric Swap (CNS) today is 0.0000005507 USD with a current market cap of $ 54.63K USD. CNS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Centric Swap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 59.96K USD
- Centric Swap price change within the day is +7.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.20B USD

CNS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Centric Swap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000000036555+7.16%
30 Days$ -0.0000001187-17.74%
60 Days$ -0.0000000635-10.34%
90 Days$ -0.0000004816-46.66%
Centric Swap Price Change Today

Today, CNS recorded a change of $ +0.000000036555 (+7.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Centric Swap 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000001187 (-17.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Centric Swap 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CNS saw a change of $ -0.0000000635 (-10.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Centric Swap 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000004816 (-46.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CNS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Centric Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000000476
$ 0.000000476

$ 0.0000005507
$ 0.0000005507

$ 0.0043768
$ 0.0043768

+1.28%

+7.16%

+15.37%

CNS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 54.63K
$ 54.63K

$ 59.96K
$ 59.96K

99.20B
99.20B

What is Centric Swap (CNS)

CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network.

Centric Swap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Centric Swap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CNS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Centric Swap price prediction page.

Centric Swap Price History

Tracing CNS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CNS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Centric Swap price history page.

How to buy Centric Swap (CNS)

CNS to Local Currencies

1 CNS to VND
0.0144916705
1 CNS to AUD
A$0.000000853585
1 CNS to GBP
0.000000413025
1 CNS to EUR
0.000000484616
1 CNS to USD
$0.0000005507
1 CNS to MYR
RM0.000002351489
1 CNS to TRY
0.000021240499
1 CNS to JPY
¥0.00007979643
1 CNS to RUB
0.000045564918
1 CNS to INR
0.000046605741
1 CNS to IDR
Rp0.009027867408
1 CNS to KRW
0.000771288392
1 CNS to PHP
0.000030651962
1 CNS to EGP
￡E.0.000027953532
1 CNS to BRL
R$0.000003111455
1 CNS to CAD
C$0.000000759966
1 CNS to BDT
0.00006713033
1 CNS to NGN
0.000882529792
1 CNS to UAH
0.00002290912
1 CNS to VES
Bs0.0000473602
1 CNS to PKR
Rs0.000155253344
1 CNS to KZT
0.000283423262
1 CNS to THB
฿0.00001822817
1 CNS to TWD
NT$0.000016911997
1 CNS to AED
د.إ0.000002021069
1 CNS to CHF
Fr0.000000451574
1 CNS to HKD
HK$0.000004267925
1 CNS to MAD
.د.م0.000005099482
1 CNS to MXN
$0.000010782706

Centric Swap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Centric Swap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Centric Swap Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Centric Swap

$0.0000005507
