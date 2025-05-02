What is Convergence (CONV)

Convergence is a new age protocol allowing both retail and enterprise users to swap between real-world assets and blockchain-based DeFi utility tokens seamlessly. Convergence aims to be the go-to decentralized interchangeable assets protocol.

Convergence Price History

What is the price of Convergence (CONV) today? The live price of Convergence (CONV) is 0.00004122 USD . What is the market cap of Convergence (CONV)? The current market cap of Convergence is $ 162.00K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CONV by its real-time market price of 0.00004122 USD . What is the circulating supply of Convergence (CONV)? The current circulating supply of Convergence (CONV) is 3.93B USD . What was the highest price of Convergence (CONV)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Convergence (CONV) is 0.24411 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Convergence (CONV)? The 24-hour trading volume of Convergence (CONV) is $ 56.73K USD .

