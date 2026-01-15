Croma Chain Price Today

The live Croma Chain (CRM) price today is $ 0.00000000101, with a 57.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000000101 per CRM.

Croma Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CRM. During the last 24 hours, CRM traded between $ 0.000000001 (low) and $ 0.0000000044 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CRM moved +1.00% in the last hour and -99.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 735.61K.

Croma Chain (CRM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 735.61K$ 735.61K $ 735.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 212.10T$ 212.10T $ 212.10T Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 210,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 210,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 210,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 Total Supply 210,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 210,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 210,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Croma Chain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 735.61K. The circulating supply of CRM is --, with a total supply of 210000000000000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.10T.