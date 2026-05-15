Creditcoin to Liberian Dollar Conversion Table
CTC to LRD Conversion Table
LRD to CTC Conversion Table
- 1 CTC27.02 LRD
- 5 CTC135.08 LRD
- 10 CTC270.16 LRD
- 50 CTC1,350.79 LRD
- 100 CTC2,701.57 LRD
- 1,000 CTC27,015.74 LRD
- 5,000 CTC135,078.68 LRD
- 10,000 CTC270,157.35 LRD
- 1 LRD0.03701 CTC
- 5 LRD0.1850 CTC
- 10 LRD0.3701 CTC
- 50 LRD1.850 CTC
- 100 LRD3.701 CTC
- 1,000 LRD37.015 CTC
- 5,000 LRD185.07 CTC
- 10,000 LRD370.1 CTC
Creditcoin (CTC) is currently trading at L$ 27.02 LRD , reflecting a -0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at L$10.93M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of L$14.61B LRD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Creditcoin Price page.
99.30B LRD
Circulation Supply
10.93M
24-Hour Trading Volume
14.61B LRD
Market Cap
-0.74%
Price Change (1D)
L$ 0.1507
24H High
L$ 0.1446
24H Low
The CTC to LRD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Creditcoin's fluctuations against LRD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Creditcoin price.
CTC to LRD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CTC = 27.02 LRD | 1 LRD = 0.03701 CTC
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CTC to LRD is 27.02 LRD.
Buying 5 CTC will cost 135.08 LRD and 10 CTC is valued at 270.16 LRD.
1 LRD can be traded for 0.03701 CTC.
50 LRD can be converted to 1.850 CTC, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CTC to LRD has changed by -5.88% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.74%, reaching a high of 27.68 LRD and a low of 26.56 LRD.
One month ago, the value of 1 CTC was 27.97 LRD, which represents a -3.42% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CTC has changed by -6.26 LRD, resulting in a -18.82% change in its value.
CTC to LRD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Creditcoin (CTC) has fluctuated between 26.56 LRD and 27.68 LRD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 26.56 LRD to a high of 32.25 LRD. You can view detailed CTC to LRD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|L$ 27.54
|L$ 31.22
|L$ 31.22
|L$ 34.89
|Low
|L$ 25.71
|L$ 25.71
|L$ 25.71
|L$ 23.87
|Average
|L$ 25.71
|L$ 27.54
|L$ 27.54
|L$ 27.54
|Volatility
|+4.09%
|+19.81%
|+22.12%
|+32.70%
|Change
|-1.27%
|-5.94%
|-4.22%
|-15.83%
Creditcoin Price Forecast in LRD for 2027 and 2030
Creditcoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CTC to LRD forecasts for the coming years:
CTC Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Creditcoin could reach approximately L$28.37, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CTC Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CTC may rise to around L$32.84 LRD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Creditcoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Creditcoin Overview
Liberian Dollar Overview
CTC to LRD Market Statistics
549,564,264
ETH
Current CTC to LRD Exchange Rate
The live Creditcoin (CTC) price today is L$ 27.015735165576162167, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTC to LRD conversion rate is L$ 27.015735165576162167 per CTC.
Discover More Creditcoin on MEXC
The Liberian Dollar (LRD) is the official currency of Liberia, a West African nation. As a fiat currency, it is a legal tender backed by the full faith and credit of the Liberian government, but it is not based on or convertible into a physical commodity like gold or silver. The Central Bank of Liberia is responsible for issuing and regulating the Liberian Dollar.
The Liberian Dollar plays a significant role in the country's economy, serving as one of the two legal tender currencies alongside the United States Dollar. This dual-currency system is a testament to the nation's historical ties with the United States. The Liberian Dollar is used in everyday transactions, especially in local markets and for small-scale transactions. However, larger and international transactions are typically conducted in United States Dollars.
The exchange rate between the Liberian Dollar and other currencies is subject to fluctuations based on various economic factors. These include Liberia's trade balance, inflation, interest rates, and overall economic stability. It's worth noting that the Liberian Dollar has experienced periods of high inflation and instability, which have affected its purchasing power and exchange rate.
In the context of the global financial system, the Liberian Dollar is a minor currency. It's not widely traded on the international foreign exchange markets, and its value largely depends on domestic economic conditions. The Liberian economy relies heavily on exports, particularly of commodities such as iron ore, rubber, and timber, which can influence the currency's stability.
In conclusion, the Liberian Dollar is an integral part of Liberia's economic life, facilitating daily transactions and serving as a symbol of national identity. Its value and stability are closely tied to the nation's economic health and its interactions with the global economy. As a fiat currency, it is backed by the government's promise rather than a physical commodity, making it susceptible to inflation and other economic challenges.
CTC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CTC/USDT
|0.14
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CTC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Creditcoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CTC at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CTCUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CTC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Creditcoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Creditcoin with LRD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit LRD
Fund your account with LRD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Creditcoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Creditcoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited LRD.
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CTC and LRD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Creditcoin (CTC) vs USD: Market Comparison
Creditcoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1471
- 7-Day Change: -5.88%
- 30-Day Trend: -3.42%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CTC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to LRD, the USD price of CTC remains the primary market benchmark.
[CTC Price] [CTC to USD]
Liberian Dollar (LRD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (LRD/USD): 0.005447480745525219
- 7-Day Change: +0.40%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.40%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger LRD means you will pay less to get the same amount of CTC.
- A weaker LRD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CTC securely with LRD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CTC to LRD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Creditcoin (CTC) and Liberian Dollar (LRD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CTC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CTC to LRD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and LRD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. LRD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence LRD's strength. When LRD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CTC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Creditcoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CTC may rise, impacting its conversion to LRD.
Convert CTC to LRD Instantly
Use our real-time CTC to LRD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CTC to LRD exchange rate calculated in India?
The CTC to LRD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of CTC (often in LRD), converted to LRD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CTC to LRD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The CTC to LRD rate changes frequently because both CTC and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CTC to LRD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the CTC to LRD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the CTC to LRD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert CTC to LRD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my CTC to LRD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of CTC against LRD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the CTC to LRD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken LRD, influencing the conversion rate even if CTC remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CTC to LRD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the CTC to LRD rate.
Can I compare the CTC to LRD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the CTC to LRD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CTC to LRD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the CTC price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the CTC to LRD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target CTC to LRD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences CTC and LRD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for CTC and LRD.
What's the difference between converting CTC to LRD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between CTC and LRD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is CTC to LRD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track CTC prices in LRD or stablecoins. CTC to LRD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the CTC to LRD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. LRD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CTC to LRD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Creditcoin News and Market Updates
Explore More About Creditcoin
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How to Buy Creditcoin
Want to buy Creditcoin? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
CTC/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade CTC/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy Creditcoin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Creditcoin.
Join millions of users and buy Creditcoin with MEXC today.
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