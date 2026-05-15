Creditcoin to Papua New Guinean Kina Conversion Table
CTC to PGK Conversion Table
PGK to CTC Conversion Table
- 1 CTC0.639358 PGK
- 5 CTC3.2 PGK
- 10 CTC6.39 PGK
- 50 CTC31.97 PGK
- 100 CTC63.94 PGK
- 1,000 CTC639.36 PGK
- 5,000 CTC3,196.79 PGK
- 10,000 CTC6,393.58 PGK
- 1 PGK1.564 CTC
- 5 PGK7.820 CTC
- 10 PGK15.64 CTC
- 50 PGK78.20 CTC
- 100 PGK156.4 CTC
- 1,000 PGK1,564 CTC
- 5,000 PGK7,820 CTC
- 10,000 PGK15,640 CTC
Creditcoin (CTC) is currently trading at K 0.639358 PGK , reflecting a -0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at K260.23K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of K345.67M PGK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Creditcoin Price page.
2.35B PGK
Circulation Supply
260.23K
24-Hour Trading Volume
345.67M PGK
Market Cap
-0.74%
Price Change (1D)
K 0.1507
24H High
K 0.1446
24H Low
The CTC to PGK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Creditcoin's fluctuations against PGK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Creditcoin price.
CTC to PGK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CTC = 0.639358 PGK | 1 PGK = 1.564 CTC
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CTC to PGK is 0.639358 PGK.
Buying 5 CTC will cost 3.2 PGK and 10 CTC is valued at 6.39 PGK.
1 PGK can be traded for 1.564 CTC.
50 PGK can be converted to 78.20 CTC, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CTC to PGK has changed by -5.88% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.74%, reaching a high of 0.655005 PGK and a low of 0.628492 PGK.
One month ago, the value of 1 CTC was 0.66196 PGK, which represents a -3.42% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CTC has changed by -0.148213 PGK, resulting in a -18.82% change in its value.
CTC to PGK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Creditcoin (CTC) has fluctuated between 0.628492 PGK and 0.655005 PGK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.628492 PGK to a high of 0.763231 PGK. You can view detailed CTC to PGK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|K 0.65
|K 0.73
|K 0.73
|K 0.82
|Low
|K 0.6
|K 0.6
|K 0.6
|K 0.56
|Average
|K 0.6
|K 0.65
|K 0.65
|K 0.65
|Volatility
|+4.10%
|+19.88%
|+22.32%
|+32.44%
|Change
|-0.94%
|-5.58%
|-3.34%
|-16.50%
Creditcoin Price Forecast in PGK for 2027 and 2030
Creditcoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CTC to PGK forecasts for the coming years:
CTC Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Creditcoin could reach approximately K0.671326, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CTC Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CTC may rise to around K0.777144 PGK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Creditcoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Creditcoin Overview
Papua New Guinean Kina Overview
CTC to PGK Market Statistics
549,564,264
ETH
Current CTC to PGK Exchange Rate
The live Creditcoin (CTC) price today is K 0.6393581396442362933, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTC to PGK conversion rate is K 0.6393581396442362933 per CTC.
Discover More Creditcoin on MEXC
The Papua New Guinean Kina is the official currency of Papua New Guinea, a country located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. Introduced as the national currency in the mid-1970s, it replaced the Australian dollar which was in circulation prior to this period. The Papua New Guinean Kina plays an integral role in the country's economic framework and is used as the medium of exchange in everyday transactions, serving as a standard measure and store of value in the economic life of the country.
It is important to note that the Papua New Guinean Kina is subdivided into smaller units known as toea. The currency is issued and regulated by the country's central bank, the Bank of Papua New Guinea. The bank is responsible for maintaining the stability of the Kina and ensuring its smooth operation in the national and international economic system. The Papua New Guinean Kina is available in both coin and banknote forms, with various denominations to facilitate different levels of transactions.
As with other fiat currencies, the value of the Papua New Guinean Kina is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the economic stability and creditworthiness of the country. The Kina's exchange rate against other currencies is determined by market dynamics, influenced by factors such as trade balances, inflation, and political stability.
The Papua New Guinean Kina plays a crucial role in the country's economy, affecting various sectors including trade, investment, and public finance. It is used to price goods and services, calculate financial statements, and formulate economic policies. Moreover, it is also used as the reference currency for the country's international trade dealings and foreign exchange transactions.
In conclusion, the Papua New Guinean Kina, as the official currency of Papua New Guinea, is an essential component of the country's economic structure. Its value and stability have a direct impact on the financial health of the nation, highlighting the importance of sound monetary policies and effective management by the country's central bank.
CTC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CTC/USDT
|0.14
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CTC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Creditcoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CTC at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CTCUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CTC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Creditcoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Creditcoin with PGK in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit PGK
Fund your account with PGK using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Creditcoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Creditcoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited PGK.
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CTC and PGK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Creditcoin (CTC) vs USD: Market Comparison
Creditcoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1471
- 7-Day Change: -5.88%
- 30-Day Trend: -3.42%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CTC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to PGK, the USD price of CTC remains the primary market benchmark.
[CTC Price] [CTC to USD]
Papua New Guinean Kina (PGK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (PGK/USD): 0.2301803762482394
- 7-Day Change: -0.04%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.04%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger PGK means you will pay less to get the same amount of CTC.
- A weaker PGK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CTC securely with PGK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CTC to PGK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Creditcoin (CTC) and Papua New Guinean Kina (PGK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CTC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CTC to PGK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PGK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. PGK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PGK's strength. When PGK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CTC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Creditcoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CTC may rise, impacting its conversion to PGK.
Convert CTC to PGK Instantly
Use our real-time CTC to PGK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CTC to PGK exchange rate calculated in India?
The CTC to PGK exchange rate in India is based on the current value of CTC (often in PGK), converted to PGK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CTC to PGK exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The CTC to PGK rate changes frequently because both CTC and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CTC to PGK in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the CTC to PGK rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the CTC to PGK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert CTC to PGK, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my CTC to PGK conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of CTC against PGK over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the CTC to PGK rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PGK, influencing the conversion rate even if CTC remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CTC to PGK exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the CTC to PGK rate.
Can I compare the CTC to PGK rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the CTC to PGK rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CTC to PGK rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the CTC price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the CTC to PGK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target CTC to PGK price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences CTC and PGK in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for CTC and PGK.
What's the difference between converting CTC to PGK and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between CTC and PGK. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is CTC to PGK a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track CTC prices in PGK or stablecoins. CTC to PGK is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the CTC to PGK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. PGK may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CTC to PGK rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Creditcoin News and Market Updates
Explore More About Creditcoin
Creditcoin Price
Learn more about Creditcoin (CTC) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Creditcoin Price Prediction
Explore CTC forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Creditcoin may be headed.
How to Buy Creditcoin
Want to buy Creditcoin? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
CTC/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade CTC/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy Creditcoin with MEXC?
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Join millions of users and buy Creditcoin with MEXC today.
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