Creditcoin to Uruguayan Peso Conversion Table
CTC to UYU Conversion Table
UYU to CTC Conversion Table
- 1 CTC5.86 UYU
- 5 CTC29.32 UYU
- 10 CTC58.64 UYU
- 50 CTC293.19 UYU
- 100 CTC586.38 UYU
- 1,000 CTC5,863.84 UYU
- 5,000 CTC29,319.18 UYU
- 10,000 CTC58,638.36 UYU
- 1 UYU0.1705 CTC
- 5 UYU0.8526 CTC
- 10 UYU1.705 CTC
- 50 UYU8.526 CTC
- 100 UYU17.053 CTC
- 1,000 UYU170.5 CTC
- 5,000 UYU852.6 CTC
- 10,000 UYU1,705 CTC
Creditcoin (CTC) is currently trading at $U 5.86 UYU , reflecting a -0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $U2.40M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $U3.17B UYU. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Creditcoin Price page.
21.52B UYU
Circulation Supply
2.40M
24-Hour Trading Volume
3.17B UYU
Market Cap
-0.60%
Price Change (1D)
$U 0.1507
24H High
$U 0.1446
24H Low
The CTC to UYU trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Creditcoin's fluctuations against UYU. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Creditcoin price.
CTC to UYU Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CTC = 5.86 UYU | 1 UYU = 0.1705 CTC
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CTC to UYU is 5.86 UYU.
Buying 5 CTC will cost 29.32 UYU and 10 CTC is valued at 58.64 UYU.
1 UYU can be traded for 0.1705 CTC.
50 UYU can be converted to 8.526 CTC, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CTC to UYU has changed by -5.70% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.60%, reaching a high of 6 UYU and a low of 5.76 UYU.
One month ago, the value of 1 CTC was 6.06 UYU, which represents a -3.22% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CTC has changed by -1.35 UYU, resulting in a -18.66% change in its value.
CTC to UYU Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Creditcoin (CTC) has fluctuated between 5.76 UYU and 6 UYU, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 5.76 UYU to a high of 6.99 UYU. You can view detailed CTC to UYU price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$U 5.97
|$U 6.76
|$U 6.76
|$U 7.56
|Low
|$U 5.57
|$U 5.57
|$U 5.57
|$U 5.17
|Average
|$U 5.57
|$U 5.97
|$U 5.97
|$U 5.97
|Volatility
|+4.10%
|+19.88%
|+22.32%
|+32.44%
|Change
|-0.80%
|-5.45%
|-3.21%
|-16.39%
Creditcoin Price Forecast in UYU for 2027 and 2030
Creditcoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CTC to UYU forecasts for the coming years:
CTC Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Creditcoin could reach approximately $U6.16, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CTC Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CTC may rise to around $U7.13 UYU, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Creditcoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Creditcoin Overview
Uruguayan Peso Overview
CTC to UYU Market Statistics
549,564,264
ETH
Current CTC to UYU Exchange Rate
The live Creditcoin (CTC) price today is $U 5.867816979610621112, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTC to UYU conversion rate is $U 5.867816979610621112 per CTC.
Discover More Creditcoin on MEXC
The Uruguayan Peso (UYU), introduced in 1896, serves as the official currency of Uruguay, symbolizing the nation's economic stability and progress. Abbreviated as UYU and represented by the symbol $, the introduction of the Peso marked a significant milestone in Uruguay's economic history. It represented the country's determination to establish a steady and sovereign monetary system, replacing the previous currency, the "patacón." This change signified Uruguay's transition from an agrarian economy to one that was more integrated with international markets.
In everyday life, the Uruguayan Peso plays a crucial role. It is used in the payment of wages, pricing of goods and services, and supports the daily economic activities of Uruguayans. The Peso's stability is also fundamental in international trade, particularly for Uruguay's exports such as beef, soybeans, and dairy products. A steady Peso is essential for maintaining competitive export prices and for managing the import of goods.
The Central Bank of Uruguay manages the Peso and is committed to maintaining its relative stability in a region often characterized by economic volatility. The bank's monetary policies focus on preserving this stability, controlling inflation, and fostering a healthy economic environment conducive to growth and investment. The Peso's stability is not only vital to the domestic economy but also to international trade and foreign remittances.
The design of the Uruguayan Peso reflects the nation’s cultural heritage and natural beauty. Banknotes and coins display images of national heroes, landmarks, and symbols of Uruguay’s rich flora and fauna. These designs not only facilitate financial transactions but also serve as reminders of Uruguay's unique identity and pride.
The Peso plays a central role in Uruguay’s economy, which is characterized by its robust agricultural sector, growing tourism industry, and a well-developed service sector. Remittances from Uruguayans living abroad, particularly in Spain, Argentina, and the USA, are a significant source of foreign income. These remittances, converted into Pesos, support many families and contribute to the national economy.
The Uruguayan Peso also has a place in the world of cryptocurrency. MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data shows that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to UYU, with TRON's currency code being TRX. This information further highlights the Peso's role in the global financial landscape and its adaptability to modern financial trends and technologies.
CTC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CTC/USDT
|0.14
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CTC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Creditcoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CTC at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CTCUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CTC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Creditcoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Creditcoin with UYU in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit UYU
Fund your account with UYU using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Creditcoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Creditcoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited UYU.
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CTC and UYU in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Creditcoin (CTC) vs USD: Market Comparison
Creditcoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1473
- 7-Day Change: -5.70%
- 30-Day Trend: -3.22%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CTC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to UYU, the USD price of CTC remains the primary market benchmark.
[CTC Price] [CTC to USD]
Uruguayan Peso (UYU) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (UYU/USD): 0.025131635106652502
- 7-Day Change: +0.15%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.15%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger UYU means you will pay less to get the same amount of CTC.
- A weaker UYU means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CTC securely with UYU on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CTC to UYU Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Creditcoin (CTC) and Uruguayan Peso (UYU) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CTC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CTC to UYU rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and UYU-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. UYU Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence UYU's strength. When UYU weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CTC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Creditcoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CTC may rise, impacting its conversion to UYU.
Convert CTC to UYU Instantly
Use our real-time CTC to UYU converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CTC to UYU exchange rate calculated in India?
The CTC to UYU exchange rate in India is based on the current value of CTC (often in UYU), converted to UYU using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CTC to UYU exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The CTC to UYU rate changes frequently because both CTC and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CTC to UYU in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the CTC to UYU rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the CTC to UYU rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert CTC to UYU, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my CTC to UYU conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of CTC against UYU over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the CTC to UYU rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken UYU, influencing the conversion rate even if CTC remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CTC to UYU exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the CTC to UYU rate.
Can I compare the CTC to UYU rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the CTC to UYU rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CTC to UYU rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the CTC price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the CTC to UYU conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target CTC to UYU price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences CTC and UYU in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for CTC and UYU.
What's the difference between converting CTC to UYU and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between CTC and UYU. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is CTC to UYU a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track CTC prices in UYU or stablecoins. CTC to UYU is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the CTC to UYU rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. UYU may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CTC to UYU rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Creditcoin News and Market Updates
Explore More About Creditcoin
Creditcoin Price
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Creditcoin Price Prediction
Explore CTC forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Creditcoin may be headed.
How to Buy Creditcoin
Want to buy Creditcoin? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
CTC/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade CTC/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy Creditcoin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Creditcoin.
Join millions of users and buy Creditcoin with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
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