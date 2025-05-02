What is Cryowar (CWAR)

CRYOWAR is a real-time multiplayer PVP arena NFT game developed in Unreal Engine and on the Solana network. Players engage in fierce multi-realm battles in an expansive Sci-Fi Medieval game world.

How to buy Cryowar (CWAR)

CWAR to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cryowar What is the price of Cryowar (CWAR) today? The live price of Cryowar (CWAR) is 0.001473 USD . What is the market cap of Cryowar (CWAR)? The current market cap of Cryowar is $ 382.98K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CWAR by its real-time market price of 0.001473 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cryowar (CWAR)? The current circulating supply of Cryowar (CWAR) is 260.00M USD . What was the highest price of Cryowar (CWAR)? As of 2025-05-02 , the highest price of Cryowar (CWAR) is 10 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cryowar (CWAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cryowar (CWAR) is $ 77.19 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

