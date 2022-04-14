DFDV xStock (DFDVX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DFDV xStock (DFDVX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DFDV xStock (DFDVX) Information DFDV xStock (DFDVx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. DFDVx tracks the price of DeFi Development Corp (the underlying). DFDVx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of DeFi Development Corp, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Official Website: https://defidevcorp.com/ Whitepaper: https://assets.backed.fi/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Xs2yquAgsHByNzx68WJC55WHjHBvG9JsMB7CWjTLyPy Buy DFDVX Now!

DFDV xStock (DFDVX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DFDV xStock (DFDVX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 70.35K $ 70.35K $ 70.35K Total Supply: $ 70.00K $ 70.00K $ 70.00K Circulating Supply: $ 5.00K $ 5.00K $ 5.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 984.88K $ 984.88K $ 984.88K All-Time High: $ 32.37 $ 32.37 $ 32.37 All-Time Low: $ 13.028336291574405 $ 13.028336291574405 $ 13.028336291574405 Current Price: $ 14.07 $ 14.07 $ 14.07 Learn more about DFDV xStock (DFDVX) price

DFDV xStock (DFDVX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DFDV xStock (DFDVX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DFDVX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DFDVX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DFDVX's tokenomics, explore DFDVX token's live price!

