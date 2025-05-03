What is DfiStarter (DFI)

DfiStarter is the First Project Accelerator for Dfinity. The DfiStarter accelerates premier projects on Dfinity with crowdfunding, marketing, AMM, public relations, and tech support services.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DfiStarter What is the price of DfiStarter (DFI) today? The live price of DfiStarter (DFI) is 0.000882 USD . What is the market cap of DfiStarter (DFI)? The current market cap of DfiStarter is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DFI by its real-time market price of 0.000882 USD . What is the circulating supply of DfiStarter (DFI)? The current circulating supply of DfiStarter (DFI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of DfiStarter (DFI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of DfiStarter (DFI) is 2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DfiStarter (DFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of DfiStarter (DFI) is $ 471.96 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

