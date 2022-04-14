DarkShield Games (DKS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DarkShield Games (DKS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DarkShield Games (DKS) Information DarkShield Game Studio specialize on the development of video games, we develop 2D and 3D RPG video games. DarkShield Games creates a tether between the gaming industry and cryptocurrency world based on deep research. All DarkShield games will integrate our NFT and Point System and will only use the official DarkShield token across its ecosystem. So you are never bored with choice within the DarkShield ecosystem. Official Website: https://darkshield.games Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/n72u25nc943id3we Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x121235cff4c59eec80b14c1d38b44e7de3a18287 Buy DKS Now!

DarkShield Games (DKS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DarkShield Games (DKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.96B $ 2.96B $ 2.96B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 120.14K $ 120.14K $ 120.14K All-Time High: $ 0.112866 $ 0.112866 $ 0.112866 All-Time Low: $ 0.000033350645601496 $ 0.000033350645601496 $ 0.000033350645601496 Current Price: $ 0.00004058 $ 0.00004058 $ 0.00004058 Learn more about DarkShield Games (DKS) price

DarkShield Games (DKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DarkShield Games (DKS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DKS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DKS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DKS's tokenomics, explore DKS token's live price!

