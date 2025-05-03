Join MEXC Today
DOGK Price(DOGK)
The current price of DOGK (DOGK) today is 0.0000899 USD with a current market cap of $ 400.89K USD. DOGK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DOGK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 927.93 USD
- DOGK price change within the day is +37.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.46B USD
Get real-time price updates of the DOGK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DOGK price information.
Track the price changes of DOGK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000024599
|+37.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000182
|-16.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000551
|-38.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001038
|-53.59%
Today, DOGK recorded a change of $ +0.000024599 (+37.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.DOGK 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000182 (-16.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.DOGK 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, DOGK saw a change of $ -0.0000551 (-38.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.DOGK 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001038 (-53.59%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of DOGK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+28.61%
+37.67%
+71.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DAGKnight Dog is a Memecoin on the KRC20 protocol on Kaspa. Join our hero "DOGK" as he navigates his way through the BlockDAG world, protecting and guarding the Kaspa network Dagknight Dog will be at the forefront, helping onboard users to the revolutionary technology, and visionary founders of the worlds first BlockDAG, Kaspa!
DOGK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DOGK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check DOGK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DOGK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DOGK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DOGK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DOGK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DOGK price prediction page.
Tracing DOGK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DOGK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DOGK price history page.
Looking for how to buy DOGK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DOGK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 DOGK to VND
₫2.3657185
|1 DOGK to AUD
A$0.000139345
|1 DOGK to GBP
￡0.000067425
|1 DOGK to EUR
€0.000079112
|1 DOGK to USD
$0.0000899
|1 DOGK to MYR
RM0.000383873
|1 DOGK to TRY
₺0.003467443
|1 DOGK to JPY
¥0.01302651
|1 DOGK to RUB
₽0.007438326
|1 DOGK to INR
₹0.007608237
|1 DOGK to IDR
Rp1.473770256
|1 DOGK to KRW
₩0.125910344
|1 DOGK to PHP
₱0.005003834
|1 DOGK to EGP
￡E.0.004563324
|1 DOGK to BRL
R$0.000507935
|1 DOGK to CAD
C$0.000124062
|1 DOGK to BDT
৳0.01095881
|1 DOGK to NGN
₦0.144070144
|1 DOGK to UAH
₴0.00373984
|1 DOGK to VES
Bs0.0077314
|1 DOGK to PKR
Rs0.025344608
|1 DOGK to KZT
₸0.046267934
|1 DOGK to THB
฿0.00297569
|1 DOGK to TWD
NT$0.002760829
|1 DOGK to AED
د.إ0.000329933
|1 DOGK to CHF
Fr0.000073718
|1 DOGK to HKD
HK$0.000696725
|1 DOGK to MAD
.د.م0.000832474
|1 DOGK to MXN
$0.001760242
For a more in-depth understanding of DOGK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
