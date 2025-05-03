What is DOP (DOP)

The Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) utilizes zero-knowledge proofs to allow flexible transparency on top of Ethereum L1. DOP allows users and DApps to store assets and make transaction data controlled by the user or selectively disclose token holdings and historical information.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DOP What is the price of DOP (DOP) today? The live price of DOP (DOP) is 0.0002912 USD . What is the market cap of DOP (DOP)? The current market cap of DOP is $ 2.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DOP by its real-time market price of 0.0002912 USD . What is the circulating supply of DOP (DOP)? The current circulating supply of DOP (DOP) is 8.73B USD . What was the highest price of DOP (DOP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of DOP (DOP) is 0.0295 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DOP (DOP)? The 24-hour trading volume of DOP (DOP) is $ 329.92K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

