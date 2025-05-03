What is Eigenpie (EGP)

Eigenpie is a SubDAO developed by Magpie to deliver Liquid Restaking services by leveraging the technology of EigenLayer. The main focus of Eigenpie is to maximize passive income opportunities while contributing to the long-term development of the Ethereum ecosystem. On Eigenpie, participants are provided with the chance to deposit their ETH and LSTs to receive a liquid restaked version of their tokens. Through this restaked version of their assets, users can effectively add another layer of yield to their ETH positions, hence gaining more flexibility and increasing their capital efficiency.

Eigenpie is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Eigenpie investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EGP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Eigenpie on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Eigenpie buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Eigenpie Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Eigenpie, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EGP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Eigenpie price prediction page.

Eigenpie Price History

Tracing EGP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EGP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Eigenpie price history page.

How to buy Eigenpie (EGP)

Looking for how to buy Eigenpie? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Eigenpie on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EGP to Local Currencies

1 EGP to VND ₫ 26,528.1515 1 EGP to AUD A$ 1.562555 1 EGP to GBP ￡ 0.756075 1 EGP to EUR € 0.887128 1 EGP to USD $ 1.0081 1 EGP to MYR RM 4.304587 1 EGP to TRY ₺ 38.771526 1 EGP to JPY ¥ 145.993042 1 EGP to RUB ₽ 83.601733 1 EGP to INR ₹ 85.204612 1 EGP to IDR Rp 16,526.226864 1 EGP to KRW ₩ 1,411.904536 1 EGP to PHP ₱ 55.94955 1 EGP to EGP ￡E. 51.140913 1 EGP to BRL R$ 5.695765 1 EGP to CAD C$ 1.391178 1 EGP to BDT ৳ 122.88739 1 EGP to NGN ₦ 1,620.732451 1 EGP to UAH ₴ 41.93696 1 EGP to VES Bs 88.7128 1 EGP to PKR Rs 284.203552 1 EGP to KZT ₸ 522.054666 1 EGP to THB ฿ 33.36811 1 EGP to TWD NT$ 30.958751 1 EGP to AED د.إ 3.699727 1 EGP to CHF Fr 0.826642 1 EGP to HKD HK$ 7.812775 1 EGP to MAD .د.م 9.335006 1 EGP to MXN $ 19.738598

Eigenpie Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Eigenpie, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eigenpie What is the price of Eigenpie (EGP) today? The live price of Eigenpie (EGP) is 1.0081 USD . What is the market cap of Eigenpie (EGP)? The current market cap of Eigenpie is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EGP by its real-time market price of 1.0081 USD . What is the circulating supply of Eigenpie (EGP)? The current circulating supply of Eigenpie (EGP) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Eigenpie (EGP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Eigenpie (EGP) is 9.7237 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Eigenpie (EGP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Eigenpie (EGP) is $ 64.63K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!