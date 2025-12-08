Elon for AfD to Saint Helena Pound Conversion Table
ELON4AFD to SHP Conversion Table
- 1 ELON4AFD0.00 SHP
- 2 ELON4AFD0.00 SHP
- 3 ELON4AFD0.00 SHP
- 4 ELON4AFD0.01 SHP
- 5 ELON4AFD0.01 SHP
- 6 ELON4AFD0.01 SHP
- 7 ELON4AFD0.01 SHP
- 8 ELON4AFD0.01 SHP
- 9 ELON4AFD0.01 SHP
- 10 ELON4AFD0.01 SHP
- 50 ELON4AFD0.07 SHP
- 100 ELON4AFD0.14 SHP
- 1,000 ELON4AFD1.36 SHP
- 5,000 ELON4AFD6.80 SHP
- 10,000 ELON4AFD13.59 SHP
The table above displays real-time Elon for AfD to Saint Helena Pound (ELON4AFD to SHP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ELON4AFD to 10,000 ELON4AFD. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ELON4AFD amounts using the latest SHP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ELON4AFD to SHP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SHP to ELON4AFD Conversion Table
- 1 SHP735.6 ELON4AFD
- 2 SHP1,471 ELON4AFD
- 3 SHP2,207 ELON4AFD
- 4 SHP2,942 ELON4AFD
- 5 SHP3,678 ELON4AFD
- 6 SHP4,414 ELON4AFD
- 7 SHP5,149 ELON4AFD
- 8 SHP5,885 ELON4AFD
- 9 SHP6,621 ELON4AFD
- 10 SHP7,356 ELON4AFD
- 50 SHP36,784 ELON4AFD
- 100 SHP73,569 ELON4AFD
- 1,000 SHP735,698 ELON4AFD
- 5,000 SHP3,678,494 ELON4AFD
- 10,000 SHP7,356,988 ELON4AFD
The table above shows real-time Saint Helena Pound to Elon for AfD (SHP to ELON4AFD) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SHP to 10,000 SHP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Elon for AfD you can get at current rates based on commonly used SHP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Elon for AfD (ELON4AFD) is currently trading at £ 0.00 SHP , reflecting a 5.77% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £40.71K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £0.00 SHP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Elon for AfD Price page.
0.00 SHP
Circulation Supply
40.71K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 SHP
Market Cap
5.77%
Price Change (1D)
£ 0.001813
24H High
£ 0.001654
24H Low
The ELON4AFD to SHP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Elon for AfD's fluctuations against SHP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Elon for AfD price.
ELON4AFD to SHP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ELON4AFD = 0.00 SHP | 1 SHP = 735.6 ELON4AFD
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ELON4AFD to SHP is 0.00 SHP.
Buying 5 ELON4AFD will cost 0.01 SHP and 10 ELON4AFD is valued at 0.01 SHP.
1 SHP can be traded for 735.6 ELON4AFD.
50 SHP can be converted to 36,784 ELON4AFD, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ELON4AFD to SHP has changed by +24.87% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 5.77%, reaching a high of 0.0013600019666853303 SHP and a low of 0.0012407298692209247 SHP.
One month ago, the value of 1 ELON4AFD was 0.0019863680131179014 SHP, which represents a -31.58% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ELON4AFD has changed by -0.0014035100273956168 SHP, resulting in a -50.81% change in its value.
All About Elon for AfD (ELON4AFD)
Now that you have calculated the price of Elon for AfD (ELON4AFD), you can learn more about Elon for AfD directly at MEXC. Learn about ELON4AFD past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Elon for AfD, trading pairs, and more.
ELON4AFD to SHP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Elon for AfD (ELON4AFD) has fluctuated between 0.0012407298692209247 SHP and 0.0013600019666853303 SHP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0010832006838905775 SHP to a high of 0.0019091036984082547 SHP. You can view detailed ELON4AFD to SHP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Low
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Average
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Volatility
|+9.31%
|+75.41%
|+50.42%
|+93.23%
|Change
|+4.98%
|+22.81%
|-32.28%
|-51.99%
Elon for AfD Price Forecast in SHP for 2026 and 2030
Elon for AfD’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ELON4AFD to SHP forecasts for the coming years:
ELON4AFD Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Elon for AfD could reach approximately £0.00 SHP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ELON4AFD Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ELON4AFD may rise to around £0.00 SHP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Elon for AfD Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ELON4AFD Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ELON4AFD/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ELON4AFD Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Elon for AfD is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ELON4AFD at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ELON4AFD Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Elon for AfD futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Elon for AfD
Looking to add Elon for AfD to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Elon for AfD › or Get started now ›
ELON4AFD and SHP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Elon for AfD (ELON4AFD) vs USD: Market Comparison
Elon for AfD Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001812
- 7-Day Change: +24.87%
- 30-Day Trend: -31.58%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ELON4AFD, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SHP, the USD price of ELON4AFD remains the primary market benchmark.
[ELON4AFD Price] [ELON4AFD to USD]
Saint Helena Pound (SHP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SHP/USD): 1.3328730478408124
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SHP means you will pay less to get the same amount of ELON4AFD.
- A weaker SHP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ELON4AFD securely with SHP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ELON4AFD to SHP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Elon for AfD (ELON4AFD) and Saint Helena Pound (SHP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ELON4AFD, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ELON4AFD to SHP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SHP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SHP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SHP's strength. When SHP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ELON4AFD, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Elon for AfD, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ELON4AFD may rise, impacting its conversion to SHP.
Convert ELON4AFD to SHP Instantly
Use our real-time ELON4AFD to SHP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ELON4AFD to SHP?
Enter the Amount of ELON4AFD
Start by entering how much ELON4AFD you want to convert into SHP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ELON4AFD to SHP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ELON4AFD to SHP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ELON4AFD and SHP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ELON4AFD to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ELON4AFD with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ELON4AFD to SHP exchange rate calculated?
The ELON4AFD to SHP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ELON4AFD (often in USD or USDT), converted to SHP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ELON4AFD to SHP rate change so frequently?
ELON4AFD to SHP rate changes so frequently because both Elon for AfD and Saint Helena Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ELON4AFD to SHP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ELON4AFD to SHP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ELON4AFD to SHP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ELON4AFD to SHP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ELON4AFD to SHP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ELON4AFD against SHP over time?
You can understand the ELON4AFD against SHP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ELON4AFD to SHP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SHP, impacting the conversion rate even if ELON4AFD stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ELON4AFD to SHP exchange rate?
Elon for AfD halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ELON4AFD to SHP rate.
Can I compare the ELON4AFD to SHP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ELON4AFD to SHP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ELON4AFD to SHP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Elon for AfD price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ELON4AFD to SHP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SHP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ELON4AFD to SHP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Elon for AfD and the Saint Helena Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Elon for AfD and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ELON4AFD to SHP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SHP into ELON4AFD of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ELON4AFD to SHP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ELON4AFD prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ELON4AFD to SHP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ELON4AFD to SHP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SHP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ELON4AFD to SHP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Elon for AfD News and Market Updates
Trump’s National Security Strategy Omits Crypto, Yet Hints at Bitcoin’s Role in US Finance
The post Trump’s National Security Strategy Omits Crypto, Yet Hints at Bitcoin’s Role in US Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump’s national security strategy omits cryptocurrency and blockchain entirely, prioritizing artificial intelligence and quantum computing instead. Despite Trump’s push for the US to dominate crypto mining and innovation, the document focuses on core interests like AI and biotech to counter global competitors like China. Key Omission: No mention of cryptocurrency in vital national interests. Focus on AI and quantum computing as drivers of US technological standards. Indirect nod to digital finance for maintaining financial sector dominance, potentially hinting at crypto’s role. Trump’s national security strategy 2025 omits cryptocurrency despite US crypto hub goals. Learn impacts on Bitcoin mining, policy shifts, and Fed rate effects on markets—stay ahead in crypto news. Does Trump’s National Security Strategy Mention Cryptocurrency? Trump’s national security strategy does not mention cryptocurrency or blockchain technology in its outline of core priorities, released on Friday. Instead, the document emphasizes artificial intelligence, biotech, and quantum computing as essential for advancing US standards globally. This omission stands in contrast to President Trump’s public statements on positioning the US as a leader in cryptocurrency to outpace nations like China. How Has the Trump Administration Advanced Cryptocurrency Policies? The Trump administration has demonstrated strong support for cryptocurrency throughout the year through concrete policy actions. For instance, it helped enact the GENIUS Act to regulate stablecoins, providing a clearer framework for their integration into the financial system. Executive orders have established a dedicated cryptocurrency task force and explicitly banned the development of a central bank digital currency, signaling a preference for decentralized innovations. Additionally, federal agencies under Trump’s oversight have discontinued numerous enforcement actions against cryptocurrency entities, fostering greater adoption by financial institutions. The government has created a Bitcoin reserve and a broader cryptocurrency stockpile using forfeited digital assets, with ongoing explorations into budget-neutral acquisition strategies. According to CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis…2025/12/08
USD/CAD holds onto Friday’s losses around 1.3800, investors await Fed-BoC policy
The post USD/CAD holds onto Friday’s losses around 1.3800, investors await Fed-BoC policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USD/CAD pair trades weakly near its 11-week low around 1.3800 during the Asian trading session on Monday. The Loonie pair fell drastically on Friday after the release of the Canadian labor market report for November, which showed that the Unemployment Rate dropped significantly to 6.5% from 6.9% in October due to a significant increase in part-time workers. Full-time jobs created by the Canadian economy in November were 53.6K, slightly lower than 66.6K in October, while economists anticipated that employers would have shed 5K jobs. Strong Canadian employment data has diminished hopes of an interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) for the monetary policy scheduled on Wednesday. The BoC is expected to hold interest rates steady at 2.25%. However, the uncertainty over trade relations between the United States (US) and Canada still remains a major hang for the Canadian Dollar. Following the meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday, US President Donald Trump stated that talks were “very good, very productive”, but didn’t clarify on when Washington will resume trade talks with Canada. US President Trump said, “We’ll see,” when asked if he would restart trade talks with his northern neighbour, cbc.ca reported. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades with caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely anticipated to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% as labor market conditions continue to deteriorate. Economic Indicator BoC Interest Rate Decision The Bank of Canada (BoC) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoC believes inflation will be above target (hawkish), it will raise interest rates in order to bring it down. This is bullish for the CAD since higher interest rates…2025/12/08
XRP Price Struggles at Resistance With Signals Hinting at a Possible New Decline
The post XRP Price Struggles at Resistance With Signals Hinting at a Possible New Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aayush Jindal, a luminary in the world of financial markets, whose expertise spans over 15 illustrious years in the realms of Forex and cryptocurrency trading. Renowned for his unparalleled proficiency in providing technical analysis, Aayush is a trusted advisor and senior market expert to investors worldwide, guiding them through the intricate landscapes of modern finance with his keen insights and astute chart analysis. From a young age, Aayush exhibited a natural aptitude for deciphering complex systems and unraveling patterns. Fueled by an insatiable curiosity for understanding market dynamics, he embarked on a journey that would lead him to become one of the foremost authorities in the fields of Forex and crypto trading. With a meticulous eye for detail and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Aayush honed his craft over the years, mastering the art of technical analysis and chart interpretation.As a software engineer, Aayush harnesses the power of technology to optimize trading strategies and develop innovative solutions for navigating the volatile waters of financial markets. His background in software engineering has equipped him with a unique skill set, enabling him to leverage cutting-edge tools and algorithms to gain a competitive edge in an ever-evolving landscape. In addition to his roles in finance and technology, Aayush serves as the director of a prestigious IT company, where he spearheads initiatives aimed at driving digital innovation and transformation. Under his visionary leadership, the company has flourished, cementing its position as a leader in the tech industry and paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in software development and IT solutions. Despite his demanding professional commitments, Aayush is a firm believer in the importance of work-life balance. An avid traveler and adventurer, he finds solace in exploring new destinations, immersing himself in different cultures, and forging lasting memories along the way. Whether he’s trekking through…2025/12/08
zkSync Lite to shut down in 2026 under planned phase-out
The post zkSync Lite to shut down in 2026 under planned phase-out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. zkSync has started preparing the retirement of its original ZK-rollup, setting up a transition to more advanced infrastructure across its network. Summary zkSync Lite will be deprecated in 2026 under a planned shutdown process. Funds remain safe, and a migration guide will arrive next year. The ecosystem is focusing on zkSync Era, the ZK Stack, and cross-chain upgrades. In a Dec. 7 post on X, zkSync said it plans to deprecate zkSync Lite, also known as zkSync 1.0, sometime in 2026. The team called it a planned and orderly shutdown for a system that launched in 2020 and helped validate many of the ideas behind modern zero-knowledge rollups. Transition from legacy infrastructure Nothing changes for users today. zkSync (ZK) Lite remains online, withdrawals to Ethereum (ETH) continue to work, and funds are safe. The team will publish a full deprecation timeline and migration guide next year, including steps for users and developers to move to zkSync Era or other chains built with the ZK Stack. 📌In 2026, we plan to deprecate ZKsync Lite (aka ZKsync 1.0), the original ZK-rollup we launched on Ethereum. This is a planned, orderly sunset for a system that has served its purpose and does not affect any other ZKsync systems. — ZKsync (@zksync) December 7, 2025 zkSync Lite processed more than a billion transactions during its lifetime but now sees fewer than 200 daily transactions. The team said maintaining legacy infrastructure no longer aligns with its focus on Era, Prividiums, and a broader network of ZK chains. Around $50 million in assets are currently bridged to zkSync Lite. These funds remain accessible, and users can withdraw to Ethereum at any time. The team recommends preparing for migration once guidance is released to avoid last-minute congestion in 2026. A comprehensive transition plan is expected in early…2025/12/08
Explore More About Elon for AfD
Elon for AfD Price
Learn more about Elon for AfD (ELON4AFD) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Elon for AfD Price Prediction
Explore ELON4AFD forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Elon for AfD may be headed.
How to Buy Elon for AfD
Want to buy Elon for AfD? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ELON4AFD/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ELON4AFD/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ELON4AFD USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ELON4AFD with leverage. Explore ELON4AFD USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More Elon for AfD to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to SHP Conversions
Why Buy Elon for AfD with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Elon for AfD.
Join millions of users and buy Elon for AfD with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.