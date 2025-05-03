What is Elysium (ELY)

Vulcan Forged encompasses a blockchain gaming studio (Vulcan Studios), a layer 1 blockchain (Elysium) and a metaverse builder (MetaScapes), targeting game players who also want to earn and be part of the metaverse. The is the first ever blockchain built specifically for gamers, the gaming industry and the metaverse. We are targeting the gaming companies and studios who want to build in web3 gaming or who have web2 games and want to step up to web3.

Elysium is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Elysium investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ELY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Elysium on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Elysium buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Elysium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Elysium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ELY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Elysium price prediction page.

Elysium Price History

Tracing ELY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ELY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Elysium price history page.

How to buy Elysium (ELY)

Looking for how to buy Elysium? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Elysium on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ELY to Local Currencies

1 ELY to VND ₫ 106.3126 1 ELY to AUD A$ 0.006262 1 ELY to GBP ￡ 0.00303 1 ELY to EUR € 0.0035552 1 ELY to USD $ 0.00404 1 ELY to MYR RM 0.0172508 1 ELY to TRY ₺ 0.1558228 1 ELY to JPY ¥ 0.585396 1 ELY to RUB ₽ 0.3340676 1 ELY to INR ₹ 0.3419052 1 ELY to IDR Rp 66.2294976 1 ELY to KRW ₩ 5.6582624 1 ELY to PHP ₱ 0.2248664 1 ELY to EGP ￡E. 0.2050704 1 ELY to BRL R$ 0.022826 1 ELY to CAD C$ 0.0055752 1 ELY to BDT ৳ 0.492476 1 ELY to NGN ₦ 6.4743424 1 ELY to UAH ₴ 0.168064 1 ELY to VES Bs 0.35552 1 ELY to PKR Rs 1.1389568 1 ELY to KZT ₸ 2.0792264 1 ELY to THB ฿ 0.133724 1 ELY to TWD NT$ 0.1240684 1 ELY to AED د.إ 0.0148268 1 ELY to CHF Fr 0.0033128 1 ELY to HKD HK$ 0.03131 1 ELY to MAD .د.م 0.0374104 1 ELY to MXN $ 0.0791032

Elysium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Elysium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elysium What is the price of Elysium (ELY) today? The live price of Elysium (ELY) is 0.00404 USD . What is the market cap of Elysium (ELY)? The current market cap of Elysium is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ELY by its real-time market price of 0.00404 USD . What is the circulating supply of Elysium (ELY)? The current circulating supply of Elysium (ELY) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Elysium (ELY)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Elysium (ELY) is 0.089 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Elysium (ELY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Elysium (ELY) is $ 511.67 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!