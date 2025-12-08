Formula E, FIA Unveil GEN4 Car With Staggering 815hp, Active All-Wheel Drive

Formula E and the FIA have unveiled the next generation of the global racing series' car, the GEN4. Formula E, FIA Formula E, the all-electric global racing series sanctioned by the FIA, unveiled its next-generation racing car, and with it, technology pushes development into rarified air. The GEN4 car boasts an incredible 600kW of power available, or the equivalent to over 815 horsepower — +50% more than last season's GEN3 Evo powerplant – along with active all-wheel drive in every phase of the race. Along with active differential, the car becomes a top proving ground for manufacturers to implement technologies that make their way into consumer vehicles. Interestingly, the car comes in two different aero packages: high downforce, optimized for qualifying, and low downforce, designed specifically for race conditions. The GEN4 arrives with a significant increase in performance and technology with 450kW peak race power, 600kW in what Formula E calls Attack Mode, for overtakes, enhanced 700kW regenerative braking, and race energy capacity up to 55kWh, allowing teams and drivers to come up with additional race strategies. Vincent Gaillardot, Formula E's Technical Manager with the FIA, said the GEN4 will be "one of the highest performance racing cars anywhere in the world," adding that it had been achieved while reducing the restrictions on as many control system features as possible, for road relevance purposes, carefully managing costs, and meeting all development timelines. "This has only been possible through close collaboration with our chassis, tire, battery, front powertrain, and charging partners," Gaillardot said. The GEN4 car has been unveiled by Formula E and the FIA. Formula E, FIA Now that the car has been unveiled, it will be passed on to Porsche, Nissan, Stellantis, Jaguar, and Lola, registered manufacturers in the series, to add their in-house technologies to the car, which…