Devomon to Paraguayan Guaraní Conversion Table

EVO to PYG Conversion Table

  • 1 EVO
    0.58 PYG
  • 2 EVO
    1.16 PYG
  • 3 EVO
    1.74 PYG
  • 4 EVO
    2.32 PYG
  • 5 EVO
    2.90 PYG
  • 6 EVO
    3.48 PYG
  • 7 EVO
    4.06 PYG
  • 8 EVO
    4.64 PYG
  • 9 EVO
    5.22 PYG
  • 10 EVO
    5.80 PYG
  • 50 EVO
    29.01 PYG
  • 100 EVO
    58.01 PYG
  • 1,000 EVO
    580.15 PYG
  • 5,000 EVO
    2,900.75 PYG
  • 10,000 EVO
    5,801.49 PYG

The table above displays real-time Devomon to Paraguayan Guaraní (EVO to PYG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 EVO to 10,000 EVO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked EVO amounts using the latest PYG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom EVO to PYG amounts, please use the tool converter above.

PYG to EVO Conversion Table

  • 1 PYG
    1.723 EVO
  • 2 PYG
    3.447 EVO
  • 3 PYG
    5.171 EVO
  • 4 PYG
    6.894 EVO
  • 5 PYG
    8.618 EVO
  • 6 PYG
    10.34 EVO
  • 7 PYG
    12.065 EVO
  • 8 PYG
    13.78 EVO
  • 9 PYG
    15.51 EVO
  • 10 PYG
    17.23 EVO
  • 50 PYG
    86.18 EVO
  • 100 PYG
    172.3 EVO
  • 1,000 PYG
    1,723 EVO
  • 5,000 PYG
    8,618 EVO
  • 10,000 PYG
    17,236 EVO

The table above shows real-time Paraguayan Guaraní to Devomon (PYG to EVO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PYG to 10,000 PYG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Devomon you can get at current rates based on commonly used PYG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Devomon Price and Market Statistics in Paraguayan Guaraní

Devomon (EVO) is currently trading at ₲ 0.58 PYG , reflecting a 26.34% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₲4.94M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₲0.00 PYG. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Devomon Price page.

0.00 PYG

Circulation Supply

4.94M

24-Hour Trading Volume

0.00 PYG

Market Cap

26.34%

Price Change (1D)

₲ 0.0000844

24H High

₲ 0.0000668

24H Low

The EVO to PYG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Devomon's fluctuations against PYG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Devomon price.

EVO to PYG Conversion Summary

As of | 1 EVO = 0.58 PYG | 1 PYG = 1.723 EVO

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 EVO to PYG is 0.58 PYG.

  • Buying 5 EVO will cost 2.90 PYG and 10 EVO is valued at 5.80 PYG.

  • 1 PYG can be traded for 1.723 EVO.

  • 50 PYG can be converted to 86.18 EVO, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 EVO to PYG has changed by +14.05% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 26.34%, reaching a high of 0.5801492864304927 PYG and a low of 0.4591702883122856 PYG.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 EVO was 0.8860336850816409 PYG, which represents a -34.53% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, EVO has changed by -0.31756987006029336 PYG, resulting in a -35.38% change in its value.

All About Devomon (EVO)

Now that you have calculated the price of Devomon (EVO), you can learn more about Devomon directly at MEXC. Learn about EVO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Devomon, trading pairs, and more.

EVO to PYG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Devomon (EVO) has fluctuated between 0.4591702883122856 PYG and 0.5801492864304927 PYG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.4124284026757057 PYG to a high of 0.9870786437371888 PYG. You can view detailed EVO to PYG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High₲ 0₲ 0₲ 0₲ 0
Low₲ 0₲ 0₲ 0₲ 0
Average₲ 0₲ 0₲ 0₲ 0
Volatility+26.35%+112.97%+92.86%+259.49%
Change+26.35%+14.05%-34.52%-35.37%

Devomon Price Forecast in PYG for 2026 and 2030

Devomon’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential EVO to PYG forecasts for the coming years:

EVO Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Devomon could reach approximately ₲0.61 PYG, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

EVO Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, EVO may rise to around ₲0.74 PYG, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Devomon Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

EVO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
EVO/USDT
EVO/USDT
Trade
  

The table above shows a list of EVO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Devomon is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell EVO at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
AEVOUSDT
AEVOUSDTPerpetual
Trade
AEVOUSDC
AEVOUSDCPerpetual
Trade

Explore EVO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Devomon futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Devomon

Looking to add Devomon to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Devomon › or Get started now ›

EVO and PYG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Devomon (EVO) vs USD: Market Comparison

Devomon Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.0000844
  • 7-Day Change: +14.05%
  • 30-Day Trend: -34.53%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from EVO, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including EVO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to PYG, the USD price of EVO remains the primary market benchmark.
[EVO Price] [EVO to USD]

Paraguayan Guaraní (PYG) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (PYG/USD): 0.00014546379525925434
  • 7-Day Change: +2.80%
  • 30-Day Trend: +2.80%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since EVO is typically valued in USD, shifts in PYG vs USD affect the EVO to PYG rate.
  • A stronger PYG means you will pay less to get the same amount of EVO.
  • A weaker PYG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy EVO securely with PYG on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy EVO Instantly Now]

What Influences the EVO to PYG Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Devomon (EVO) and Paraguayan Guaraní (PYG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in EVO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the EVO to PYG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PYG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. PYG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PYG's strength. When PYG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like EVO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Devomon, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for EVO may rise, impacting its conversion to PYG.

Convert EVO to PYG Instantly

Use our real-time EVO to PYG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert EVO to PYG?

  1. Enter the Amount of EVO

    Start by entering how much EVO you want to convert into PYG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live EVO to PYG Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date EVO to PYG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about EVO and PYG.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add EVO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy EVO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the EVO to PYG exchange rate calculated?

    The EVO to PYG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of EVO (often in USD or USDT), converted to PYG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the EVO to PYG rate change so frequently?

    EVO to PYG rate changes so frequently because both Devomon and Paraguayan Guaraní are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed EVO to PYG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the EVO to PYG rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the EVO to PYG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert EVO to PYG or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my EVO to PYG conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of EVO against PYG over time?

    You can understand the EVO against PYG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the EVO to PYG rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PYG, impacting the conversion rate even if EVO stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the EVO to PYG exchange rate?

    Devomon halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the EVO to PYG rate.

  11. Can I compare the EVO to PYG rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the EVO to PYG rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the EVO to PYG rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Devomon price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the EVO to PYG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PYG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target EVO to PYG price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Devomon and the Paraguayan Guaraní?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Devomon and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting EVO to PYG and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PYG into EVO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is EVO to PYG a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor EVO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, EVO to PYG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the EVO to PYG rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PYG against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive EVO to PYG rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Why Buy Devomon with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Devomon.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy Devomon with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy Devomon with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.