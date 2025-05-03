Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Fair and Free Price(FAIR3)
The current price of Fair and Free (FAIR3) today is 0.02702 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. FAIR3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fair and Free Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 58.46K USD
- Fair and Free price change within the day is -4.25%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the FAIR3 to USD price on MEXC.
Track the price changes of Fair and Free for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0011993
|-4.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0139
|+105.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.02202
|+440.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02202
|+440.40%
Today, FAIR3 recorded a change of $ -0.0011993 (-4.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.Fair and Free 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0139 (+105.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.Fair and Free 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FAIR3 saw a change of $ +0.02202 (+440.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Fair and Free 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02202 (+440.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Fair and Free: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.02%
-4.25%
-4.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The AI coin advocating for on-chain fairness, led by Wang Xing, has migrated from the SOL chain to the BSC chain.
The AI coin advocating for on-chain fairness, led by Wang Xing, has migrated from the SOL chain to the BSC chain.
Additionally, you can:
- Check FAIR3 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fair and Free on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fair and Free buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fair and Free, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FAIR3? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fair and Free price prediction page.
Tracing FAIR3's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FAIR3's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fair and Free price history page.
Looking for how to buy Fair and Free? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fair and Free on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 FAIR3 to VND
₫711.0313
|1 FAIR3 to AUD
A$0.041881
|1 FAIR3 to GBP
￡0.020265
|1 FAIR3 to EUR
€0.0237776
|1 FAIR3 to USD
$0.02702
|1 FAIR3 to MYR
RM0.1153754
|1 FAIR3 to TRY
₺1.0391892
|1 FAIR3 to JPY
¥3.9130364
|1 FAIR3 to RUB
₽2.2407686
|1 FAIR3 to INR
₹2.2837304
|1 FAIR3 to IDR
Rp442.9507488
|1 FAIR3 to KRW
₩37.8431312
|1 FAIR3 to PHP
₱1.49961
|1 FAIR3 to EGP
￡E.1.3707246
|1 FAIR3 to BRL
R$0.152663
|1 FAIR3 to CAD
C$0.0372876
|1 FAIR3 to BDT
৳3.293738
|1 FAIR3 to NGN
₦43.4403242
|1 FAIR3 to UAH
₴1.124032
|1 FAIR3 to VES
Bs2.37776
|1 FAIR3 to PKR
Rs7.6174784
|1 FAIR3 to KZT
₸13.9925772
|1 FAIR3 to THB
฿0.894362
|1 FAIR3 to TWD
NT$0.8297842
|1 FAIR3 to AED
د.إ0.0991634
|1 FAIR3 to CHF
Fr0.0221564
|1 FAIR3 to HKD
HK$0.209405
|1 FAIR3 to MAD
.د.م0.2502052
|1 FAIR3 to MXN
$0.5290516
For a more in-depth understanding of Fair and Free, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
