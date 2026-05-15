Flare to Guyanese Dollar Conversion Table

FLR to GYD Conversion Table

GYD to FLR Conversion Table

  • 1 FLR
    1.95 GYD
  • 5 FLR
    9.75 GYD
  • 10 FLR
    19.51 GYD
  • 50 FLR
    97.53 GYD
  • 100 FLR
    195.07 GYD
  • 1,000 FLR
    1,950.68 GYD
  • 5,000 FLR
    9,753.4 GYD
  • 10,000 FLR
    19,506.81 GYD
  • 1 GYD
    0.5126 FLR
  • 5 GYD
    2.563 FLR
  • 10 GYD
    5.126 FLR
  • 50 GYD
    25.63 FLR
  • 100 GYD
    51.26 FLR
  • 1,000 GYD
    512.6 FLR
  • 5,000 GYD
    2,563 FLR
  • 10,000 GYD
    5,126 FLR

Flare Price and Market Statistics in Guyanese Dollar

Flare (FLR) is currently trading at GY$‎ 1.95 GYD , reflecting a -0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at GY$‎31.63M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of GY$‎167.91B GYD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Flare Price page.

18.04T GYD

Circulation Supply

31.63M

24-Hour Trading Volume

167.91B GYD

Market Cap

-0.76%

Price Change (1D)

GY$ 0.010038

24H High

GY$ 0.009286

24H Low

The FLR to GYD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Flare's fluctuations against GYD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Flare price.

FLR to GYD Conversion Summary

As of | 1 FLR = 1.95 GYD | 1 GYD = 0.5126 FLR

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 FLR to GYD is 1.95 GYD.

  • Buying 5 FLR will cost 9.75 GYD and 10 FLR is valued at 19.51 GYD.

  • 1 GYD can be traded for 0.5126 FLR.

  • 50 GYD can be converted to 25.63 FLR, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 FLR to GYD has changed by +15.52% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.76%, reaching a high of 2.1 GYD and a low of 1.94 GYD.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 FLR was 1.72 GYD, which represents a +13.25% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, FLR has changed by -0.194942 GYD, resulting in a -9.10% change in its value.

FLR to GYD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Flare (FLR) has fluctuated between 1.94 GYD and 2.1 GYD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.67 GYD to a high of 2.1 GYD. You can view detailed FLR to GYD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighGY$ 2.09GY$ 2.09GY$ 2.09GY$ 2.09
LowGY$ 0GY$ 0GY$ 0GY$ 0
AverageGY$ 0GY$ 0GY$ 0GY$ 0
Volatility+7.85%+25.41%+31.88%+31.42%
Change-2.78%+15.59%+13.25%-8.95%

Flare Price Forecast in GYD for 2027 and 2030

Flare’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FLR to GYD forecasts for the coming years:

FLR Price Prediction for 2027

By 2027, Flare could reach approximately GY$‎2.05, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.

FLR Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, FLR may rise to around GY$‎2.37 GYD, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Flare Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

Flare Overview

Guyanese Dollar Overview

FLR to GYD Market Statistics

GY$ 1.9487962933211281626
GY$ 1.9487962933211281626GY$ 1.9487962933211281626

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105,836,292,034.34993

FLARE

Current FLR to GYD Exchange Rate

The live Flare (FLR) price today is GY$ 1.9487962933211281626, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLR to GYD conversion rate is GY$ 1.9487962933211281626 per FLR.

Discover More Flare on MEXC

Crypto PriceCrypto Price predictionHow to Buy Crypto

The Guyanese Dollar, often represented by the symbol GYD, is the official national currency of Guyana, a South American country located on the northeastern coast. As the primary medium of exchange, it plays a crucial role in the nation's economy and is used in all forms of everyday transactions, from buying groceries to making large-scale business investments.

Introduced as the country's legal tender, the Guyanese Dollar replaced the British Guiana Dollar following Guyana's independence. It is issued and regulated by the Bank of Guyana, which is the country's central bank. The institution is responsible for maintaining the stability of the currency and overseeing its circulation within the country.

The Guyanese Dollar is subdivided into smaller units known as cents, similar to many other global currencies. However, due to inflation and changes in the economy over time, the cent is rarely used in everyday transactions. Instead, the dollar is the more commonly used denomination for both cash and non-cash transactions.

In the international exchange market, the value of the Guyanese Dollar fluctuates in response to a variety of factors, including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and market speculation. As such, it is subject to the same risks and volatility as other fiat currencies.

Despite being a fiat currency, the Guyanese Dollar is not frequently traded on the global forex market. It is primarily used within Guyana and, to a lesser extent, in transactions with its trading partners. Like other fiat currencies, its value is not backed by a physical commodity such as gold but is instead based on the economic stability and creditworthiness of the nation.

In summary, the Guyanese Dollar is an integral part of Guyana's economic system, serving as the primary means of transaction within the country. Its value is determined by various economic factors and its issuance is regulated by the country's central bank. As a fiat currency, it is not backed by a physical commodity but by the economic stability of Guyana.

FLR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

Price
More Spot Trading Pairs
FLR/USDT
FLR/USDT
0.00Trade

The table above shows a list of FLR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Flare is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FLR at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

Price
More Futures Trading Pairs
FLRUSDT
FLRUSDTPerpetual
--Trade

Explore FLR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Flare futures markets for strategic trading.

Buy Flare with GYD in 3 Easy Steps

  1. Create a MEXC AccountCreate a MEXC Account

    Create a MEXC Account

    Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.

  2. Deposit GYDDeposit GYD

    Deposit GYD

    Fund your account with GYD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.

  3. Buy FlareBuy Flare

    Buy Flare

    Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Flare, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited GYD.

FLR and GYD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Flare (FLR) vs USD: Market Comparison

Flare Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.009316
  • 7-Day Change: ‎+15.52%
  • 30-Day Trend: ‎+13.25%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from FLR, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including FLR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to GYD, the USD price of FLR remains the primary market benchmark.
[FLR Price] [FLR to USD]

Guyanese Dollar (GYD) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (GYD/USD): 0.004777822989254987
  • 7-Day Change: ‎-0.06%
  • 30-Day Trend: ‎-0.06%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since FLR is typically valued in USD, shifts in GYD vs USD affect the FLR to GYD rate.
  • A stronger GYD means you will pay less to get the same amount of FLR.
  • A weaker GYD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy FLR securely with GYD on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy FLR Instantly Now]

What Influences the FLR to GYD Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Flare (FLR) and Guyanese Dollar (GYD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FLR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FLR to GYD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GYD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. GYD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GYD's strength. When GYD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FLR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Flare, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FLR may rise, impacting its conversion to GYD.

Convert FLR to GYD Instantly

Use our real-time FLR to GYD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the FLR to GYD exchange rate calculated in India?

    The FLR to GYD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of FLR (often in GYD), converted to GYD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the FLR to GYD exchange rate change so frequently in India?

    The FLR to GYD rate changes frequently because both FLR and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed FLR to GYD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.

  4. Can the FLR to GYD rate vary between exchanges in India?

    Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.

  5. Why might the FLR to GYD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?

    Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.

  6. Is now a good time to convert FLR to GYD, or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.

  7. What tools can help me time my FLR to GYD conversion better in India?

    Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.

  8. How can I understand the trend of FLR against GYD over time?

    Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the FLR to GYD rate in India?

    India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GYD, influencing the conversion rate even if FLR remains stable.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the FLR to GYD exchange rate?

    Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the FLR to GYD rate.

  11. Can I compare the FLR to GYD rate with other currencies?

    Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.

  12. How do I know if the FLR to GYD rate is fair?

    Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the FLR to GYD rate throughout the day?

    Bookmark this page or the FLR price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.

  14. Is the FLR to GYD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?

    Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.

  15. Can I set a target FLR to GYD price and convert when it hits?

    The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences FLR and GYD in India?

    Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for FLR and GYD.

  17. What's the difference between converting FLR to GYD and trading it?

    Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between FLR and GYD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.

  18. Is FLR to GYD a common reference for crypto investors?

    Many investors track FLR prices in GYD or stablecoins. FLR to GYD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.

  19. What happens to the FLR to GYD rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. GYD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FLR to GYD rates?

    MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.