Flare to Macanese Pataca Conversion Table
FLR to MOP Conversion Table
MOP to FLR Conversion Table
- 1 FLR0.075185 MOP
- 5 FLR0.375925 MOP
- 10 FLR0.751849 MOP
- 50 FLR3.76 MOP
- 100 FLR7.52 MOP
- 1,000 FLR75.18 MOP
- 5,000 FLR375.92 MOP
- 10,000 FLR751.85 MOP
- 1 MOP13.30 FLR
- 5 MOP66.50 FLR
- 10 MOP133.005 FLR
- 50 MOP665.02 FLR
- 100 MOP1,330 FLR
- 1,000 MOP13,300 FLR
- 5,000 MOP66,502 FLR
- 10,000 MOP133,005 FLR
Flare (FLR) is currently trading at MOP$ 0.075185 MOP , reflecting a -0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MOP$1.22M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MOP$6.48B MOP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Flare Price page.
696.12B MOP
Circulation Supply
1.22M
24-Hour Trading Volume
6.48B MOP
Market Cap
-0.87%
Price Change (1D)
MOP$ 0.010038
24H High
MOP$ 0.009286
24H Low
The FLR to MOP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Flare's fluctuations against MOP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Flare price.
FLR to MOP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FLR = 0.075185 MOP | 1 MOP = 13.30 FLR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FLR to MOP is 0.075185 MOP.
Buying 5 FLR will cost 0.375925 MOP and 10 FLR is valued at 0.751849 MOP.
1 MOP can be traded for 13.30 FLR.
50 MOP can be converted to 665.02 FLR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FLR to MOP has changed by +15.51% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.87%, reaching a high of 0.081099 MOP and a low of 0.075023 MOP.
One month ago, the value of 1 FLR was 0.066395 MOP, which represents a +13.23% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FLR has changed by -0.0075298 MOP, resulting in a -9.11% change in its value.
FLR to MOP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Flare (FLR) has fluctuated between 0.075023 MOP and 0.081099 MOP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.064569 MOP to a high of 0.081099 MOP. You can view detailed FLR to MOP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MOP$ 0.08
|MOP$ 0.08
|MOP$ 0.08
|MOP$ 0.08
|Low
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|Average
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|Volatility
|+7.85%
|+25.41%
|+31.88%
|+31.42%
|Change
|-2.78%
|+15.59%
|+13.25%
|-8.95%
Flare Price Forecast in MOP for 2027 and 2030
Flare’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FLR to MOP forecasts for the coming years:
FLR Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Flare could reach approximately MOP$0.078944, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
FLR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FLR may rise to around MOP$0.091388 MOP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Flare Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Flare Overview
Macanese Pataca Overview
FLR to MOP Market Statistics
105,836,292,034.34993
FLARE
Current FLR to MOP Exchange Rate
The live Flare (FLR) price today is MOP$ 0.075184924001320571526, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLR to MOP conversion rate is MOP$ 0.075184924001320571526 per FLR.
Discover More Flare on MEXC
The Macanese Pataca is the official currency of the Special Administrative Region of Macau, a region on the south coast of China. It is known for its significant role in the economy of Macau, which is one of the world's leading destinations for gambling and tourism. The Pataca is used in everyday economic life, from simple transactions at local markets to large-scale financial operations in the region's thriving casino industry.
The Macanese Pataca is denoted by the symbol 'MOP$' and it is divided into 100 subunits known as avos. The currency comes in both coins and banknotes. Coins range from 10 avos to 10 Patacas, while banknotes are issued in denominations from 10 to 1,000 Patacas. The currency's physical design elements reflect the region's unique blend of Chinese and Portuguese influences, as Macau was a Portuguese territory until 1999.
The Macanese Pataca operates under a currency board arrangement, meaning its exchange rate is fixed to a specific foreign currency. The Pataca is indirectly tied to the Hong Kong dollar, which in turn is tied to the US dollar. This arrangement ensures exchange rate stability and promotes confidence in the currency. However, it also means that Macau's monetary policy is largely dictated by external factors.
In terms of international trade, the Macanese Pataca is not commonly used. Most international transactions are conducted in other major world currencies, such as the US dollar or the Euro. However, within Macau, the Pataca is widely accepted and is the preferred method of payment for most local transactions.
In conclusion, the Macanese Pataca plays a crucial role in the day-to-day economic life of Macau. Its stability and wide acceptance have helped foster a vibrant economy in the region. Despite its limited use in international trade, the Pataca remains a significant symbol of Macau's unique cultural and economic identity. It serves as a reminder of the region's rich history and its dynamic present.
FLR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
FLR/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FLR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Flare is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FLR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
FLRUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore FLR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Flare futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Flare with MOP in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit MOP
Fund your account with MOP using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Flare
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Flare, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited MOP.
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FLR and MOP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Flare (FLR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Flare Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.009306
- 7-Day Change: +15.51%
- 30-Day Trend: +13.23%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FLR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MOP, the USD price of FLR remains the primary market benchmark.
[FLR Price] [FLR to USD]
Macanese Pataca (MOP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MOP/USD): 0.12382806028049037
- 7-Day Change: -0.13%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.13%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MOP means you will pay less to get the same amount of FLR.
- A weaker MOP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FLR securely with MOP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FLR to MOP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Flare (FLR) and Macanese Pataca (MOP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FLR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FLR to MOP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MOP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MOP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MOP's strength. When MOP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FLR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Flare, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FLR may rise, impacting its conversion to MOP.
Convert FLR to MOP Instantly
Use our real-time FLR to MOP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FLR to MOP exchange rate calculated in India?
The FLR to MOP exchange rate in India is based on the current value of FLR (often in MOP), converted to MOP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FLR to MOP exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The FLR to MOP rate changes frequently because both FLR and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FLR to MOP in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the FLR to MOP rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the FLR to MOP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert FLR to MOP, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my FLR to MOP conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of FLR against MOP over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the FLR to MOP rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MOP, influencing the conversion rate even if FLR remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FLR to MOP exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the FLR to MOP rate.
Can I compare the FLR to MOP rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the FLR to MOP rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FLR to MOP rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the FLR price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the FLR to MOP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target FLR to MOP price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences FLR and MOP in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for FLR and MOP.
What's the difference between converting FLR to MOP and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between FLR and MOP. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is FLR to MOP a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track FLR prices in MOP or stablecoins. FLR to MOP is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the FLR to MOP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. MOP may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FLR to MOP rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Flare News and Market Updates
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Flare Price
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Flare Price Prediction
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How to Buy Flare
Want to buy Flare? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
FLR/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade FLR/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Disclaimer
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