Flare to Qatari Riyal Conversion Table

FLR to QAR Conversion Table

QAR to FLR Conversion Table

  • 1 FLR
    0.034075 QAR
  • 5 FLR
    0.170377 QAR
  • 10 FLR
    0.340754 QAR
  • 50 FLR
    1.7 QAR
  • 100 FLR
    3.41 QAR
  • 1,000 FLR
    34.08 QAR
  • 5,000 FLR
    170.38 QAR
  • 10,000 FLR
    340.75 QAR
  • 1 QAR
    29.34 FLR
  • 5 QAR
    146.7 FLR
  • 10 QAR
    293.4 FLR
  • 50 QAR
    1,467 FLR
  • 100 QAR
    2,934 FLR
  • 1,000 QAR
    29,346 FLR
  • 5,000 QAR
    146,733 FLR
  • 10,000 QAR
    293,466 FLR

Flare Price and Market Statistics in Qatari Riyal

Flare (FLR) is currently trading at ﷼‎ 0.034075 QAR , reflecting a -0.78% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼‎556.47K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼‎2.93B QAR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Flare Price page.

315.22B QAR

Circulation Supply

556.47K

24-Hour Trading Volume

2.93B QAR

Market Cap

-0.78%

Price Change (1D)

﷼ 0.010038

24H High

﷼ 0.009286

24H Low

The FLR to QAR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Flare's fluctuations against QAR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Flare price.

FLR to QAR Conversion Summary

As of | 1 FLR = 0.034075 QAR | 1 QAR = 29.34 FLR

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 FLR to QAR is 0.034075 QAR.

  • Buying 5 FLR will cost 0.170377 QAR and 10 FLR is valued at 0.340754 QAR.

  • 1 QAR can be traded for 29.34 FLR.

  • 50 QAR can be converted to 1,467 FLR, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 FLR to QAR has changed by +15.51% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.78%, reaching a high of 0.036724 QAR and a low of 0.033973 QAR.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 FLR was 0.030095 QAR, which represents a +13.23% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, FLR has changed by -0.00340974 QAR, resulting in a -9.11% change in its value.

FLR to QAR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Flare (FLR) has fluctuated between 0.033973 QAR and 0.036724 QAR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.029239 QAR to a high of 0.036724 QAR. You can view detailed FLR to QAR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High﷼ 0.03﷼ 0.03﷼ 0.03﷼ 0.03
Low﷼ 0﷼ 0﷼ 0﷼ 0
Average﷼ 0﷼ 0﷼ 0﷼ 0
Volatility+7.85%+25.41%+31.88%+31.42%
Change-2.79%+15.57%+13.24%-8.96%

Flare Price Forecast in QAR for 2027 and 2030

Flare’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FLR to QAR forecasts for the coming years:

FLR Price Prediction for 2027

By 2027, Flare could reach approximately ﷼‎0.035779, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.

FLR Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, FLR may rise to around ﷼‎0.041419 QAR, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Flare Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

Flare Overview

Qatari Riyal Overview

FLR to QAR Market Statistics

﷼ 0.0340461514031033377422
﷼ 0.0340461514031033377422﷼ 0.0340461514031033377422

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105,836,292,034.34993

FLARE

Current FLR to QAR Exchange Rate

The live Flare (FLR) price today is ﷼ 0.0340461514031033377422, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLR to QAR conversion rate is ﷼ 0.0340461514031033377422 per FLR.

Discover More Flare on MEXC

Crypto PriceCrypto Price predictionHow to Buy Crypto

The Qatari Riyal is the official currency of the State of Qatar, a small but wealthy country located on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula. As the recognized legal tender, it plays a crucial role in Qatar's economic system, facilitating all forms of financial transactions, from everyday commerce to high-value international trade deals.

The Qatari Riyal, symbolized as QR or QAR, is subdivided into 100 dirhams, in a similar fashion to how other currencies like the dollar are divided into cents. This subdivision allows for a wide range of pricing options and financial transactions, making it a flexible currency for both domestic and international use.

In terms of international transactions, the Qatari Riyal is often used in the global foreign exchange market. The value of the Qatari Riyal, like that of most fiat currencies, can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and market sentiment. However, it's important to note that the Qatari Riyal is typically managed by Qatar's central bank to maintain a steady exchange rate, which can influence its value on the global stage.

In everyday economic life, the Qatari Riyal is used to pay for goods and services, ranging from groceries and retail purchases to utilities and rent. It's also used in the payment of wages and salaries, making it an integral part of Qatar's labor market. Additionally, the Qatari Riyal is often used in financial planning and investment within the country, though it's important to remember that investing involves risk and should be done with careful consideration.

In conclusion, the Qatari Riyal serves as the backbone of Qatar's economy, facilitating a wide range of financial activities. Its role extends beyond the country's borders, playing a part in the global economy through foreign exchange markets. However, like all fiat currencies, its value can fluctuate and is influenced by a variety of factors.

FLR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

Price
More Spot Trading Pairs
FLR/USDT
FLR/USDT
0.00Trade

The table above shows a list of FLR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Flare is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FLR at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

Price
More Futures Trading Pairs
FLRUSDT
FLRUSDTPerpetual
--Trade

Explore FLR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Flare futures markets for strategic trading.

Buy Flare with QAR in 3 Easy Steps

  1. Create a MEXC AccountCreate a MEXC Account

    Create a MEXC Account

    Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.

  2. Deposit QARDeposit QAR

    Deposit QAR

    Fund your account with QAR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.

  3. Buy FlareBuy Flare

    Buy Flare

    Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Flare, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited QAR.

FLR and QAR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Flare (FLR) vs USD: Market Comparison

Flare Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.009314
  • 7-Day Change: ‎+15.51%
  • 30-Day Trend: ‎+13.23%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from FLR, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including FLR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to QAR, the USD price of FLR remains the primary market benchmark.
[FLR Price] [FLR to USD]

Qatari Riyal (QAR) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (QAR/USD): 0.2734524437487814
  • 7-Day Change: ‎-0.28%
  • 30-Day Trend: ‎-0.28%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since FLR is typically valued in USD, shifts in QAR vs USD affect the FLR to QAR rate.
  • A stronger QAR means you will pay less to get the same amount of FLR.
  • A weaker QAR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy FLR securely with QAR on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy FLR Instantly Now]

What Influences the FLR to QAR Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Flare (FLR) and Qatari Riyal (QAR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FLR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FLR to QAR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and QAR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. QAR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence QAR's strength. When QAR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FLR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Flare, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FLR may rise, impacting its conversion to QAR.

Convert FLR to QAR Instantly

Use our real-time FLR to QAR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the FLR to QAR exchange rate calculated in India?

    The FLR to QAR exchange rate in India is based on the current value of FLR (often in QAR), converted to QAR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the FLR to QAR exchange rate change so frequently in India?

    The FLR to QAR rate changes frequently because both FLR and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed FLR to QAR in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.

  4. Can the FLR to QAR rate vary between exchanges in India?

    Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.

  5. Why might the FLR to QAR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?

    Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.

  6. Is now a good time to convert FLR to QAR, or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.

  7. What tools can help me time my FLR to QAR conversion better in India?

    Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.

  8. How can I understand the trend of FLR against QAR over time?

    Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the FLR to QAR rate in India?

    India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken QAR, influencing the conversion rate even if FLR remains stable.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the FLR to QAR exchange rate?

    Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the FLR to QAR rate.

  11. Can I compare the FLR to QAR rate with other currencies?

    Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.

  12. How do I know if the FLR to QAR rate is fair?

    Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the FLR to QAR rate throughout the day?

    Bookmark this page or the FLR price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.

  14. Is the FLR to QAR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?

    Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.

  15. Can I set a target FLR to QAR price and convert when it hits?

    The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences FLR and QAR in India?

    Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for FLR and QAR.

  17. What's the difference between converting FLR to QAR and trading it?

    Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between FLR and QAR. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.

  18. Is FLR to QAR a common reference for crypto investors?

    Many investors track FLR prices in QAR or stablecoins. FLR to QAR is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.

  19. What happens to the FLR to QAR rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. QAR may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FLR to QAR rates?

    MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.