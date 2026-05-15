Flare to CFA Franc BCEAO Conversion Table
FLR to XOF Conversion Table
XOF to FLR Conversion Table
- 1 FLR5.2 XOF
- 5 FLR26.01 XOF
- 10 FLR52.03 XOF
- 50 FLR260.14 XOF
- 100 FLR520.28 XOF
- 1,000 FLR5,202.81 XOF
- 5,000 FLR26,014.05 XOF
- 10,000 FLR52,028.09 XOF
- 1 XOF0.1922 FLR
- 5 XOF0.9610 FLR
- 10 XOF1.922 FLR
- 50 XOF9.610 FLR
- 100 XOF19.22 FLR
- 1,000 XOF192.2 FLR
- 5,000 XOF961.01 FLR
- 10,000 XOF1,922 FLR
Flare (FLR) is currently trading at CFA 5.2 XOF , reflecting a -0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at CFA87.67M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of CFA447.17B XOF. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Flare Price page.
48.16T XOF
Circulation Supply
87.67M
24-Hour Trading Volume
447.17B XOF
Market Cap
-0.84%
Price Change (1D)
CFA 0.010038
24H High
CFA 0.00925
24H Low
The FLR to XOF trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Flare's fluctuations against XOF. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Flare price.
FLR to XOF Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FLR = 5.2 XOF | 1 XOF = 0.1922 FLR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FLR to XOF is 5.2 XOF.
Buying 5 FLR will cost 26.01 XOF and 10 FLR is valued at 52.03 XOF.
1 XOF can be traded for 0.1922 FLR.
50 XOF can be converted to 9.610 FLR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FLR to XOF has changed by +15.35% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.84%, reaching a high of 5.61 XOF and a low of 5.17 XOF.
One month ago, the value of 1 FLR was 4.61 XOF, which represents a +12.99% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FLR has changed by -0.532074 XOF, resulting in a -9.30% change in its value.
FLR to XOF Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Flare (FLR) has fluctuated between 5.17 XOF and 5.61 XOF, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 4.47 XOF to a high of 5.61 XOF. You can view detailed FLR to XOF price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|CFA 5.58
|CFA 5.58
|CFA 5.58
|CFA 5.58
|Low
|CFA 0
|CFA 0
|CFA 0
|CFA 0
|Average
|CFA 0
|CFA 0
|CFA 0
|CFA 0
|Volatility
|+7.85%
|+25.41%
|+31.88%
|+31.42%
|Change
|-2.79%
|+15.57%
|+13.24%
|-8.96%
Flare Price Forecast in XOF for 2027 and 2030
Flare’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FLR to XOF forecasts for the coming years:
FLR Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Flare could reach approximately CFA5.46, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
FLR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FLR may rise to around CFA6.32 XOF, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Flare Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Flare Overview
CFA Franc BCEAO Overview
FLR to XOF Market Statistics
105,836,292,034.34993
FLARE
Current FLR to XOF Exchange Rate
The live Flare (FLR) price today is CFA 5.1899545692247668836, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLR to XOF conversion rate is CFA 5.1899545692247668836 per FLR.
Discover More Flare on MEXC
The CFA Franc BCEAO (Banque Centrale des États de l'Afrique de l'Ouest) is a type of fiat currency used in eight West African countries. These countries are part of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and include Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. The currency's acronym, BCEAO, translates to the Central Bank of West African States in English, indicating its governing body.
As a fiat currency, the CFA Franc BCEAO holds value because the governments of these eight countries decree it to be an official medium of exchange. It is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver, but rather by the stability and creditworthiness of the governments that issue it. Therefore, the value of the CFA Franc BCEAO is largely determined by the economic conditions within these countries, including factors such as inflation, interest rates, and economic growth rates.
In everyday economic life, the CFA Franc BCEAO is essential for facilitating trade and commerce within and between the WAEMU member countries. It is used for all types of transactions, from purchasing goods and services to saving and investing. Being a common currency across several countries, it also simplifies cross-border transactions within the union, reducing costs and uncertainties associated with exchange rates.
The CFA Franc BCEAO is also linked to the Euro, which can influence its value. This link was established to provide stability to the currency and protect it from extreme fluctuations in value. However, the specifics of this link, such as the exact peg ratio, can vary over time based on various economic factors and policy decisions.
Overall, the CFA Franc BCEAO plays a crucial role in the economies of the WAEMU member countries. It facilitates economic activity, promotes stability, and aids in the integration of these countries into the global economy. However, like all fiat currencies, its value is not immune to the impacts of economic conditions and policy decisions, both within the WAEMU and globally.
FLR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
FLR/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FLR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Flare is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FLR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
FLRUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore FLR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Flare futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Flare with XOF in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit XOF
Fund your account with XOF using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Flare
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Flare, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited XOF.
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FLR and XOF in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Flare (FLR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Flare Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.009309
- 7-Day Change: +15.35%
- 30-Day Trend: +12.99%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FLR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to XOF, the USD price of FLR remains the primary market benchmark.
[FLR Price] [FLR to USD]
CFA Franc BCEAO (XOF) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (XOF/USD): 0.0017899953793059278
- 7-Day Change: -0.65%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.65%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger XOF means you will pay less to get the same amount of FLR.
- A weaker XOF means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FLR securely with XOF on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FLR to XOF Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Flare (FLR) and CFA Franc BCEAO (XOF) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FLR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FLR to XOF rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and XOF-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. XOF Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence XOF's strength. When XOF weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FLR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Flare, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FLR may rise, impacting its conversion to XOF.
Convert FLR to XOF Instantly
Use our real-time FLR to XOF converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FLR to XOF exchange rate calculated in India?
The FLR to XOF exchange rate in India is based on the current value of FLR (often in XOF), converted to XOF using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FLR to XOF exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The FLR to XOF rate changes frequently because both FLR and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FLR to XOF in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the FLR to XOF rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the FLR to XOF rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert FLR to XOF, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my FLR to XOF conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of FLR against XOF over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the FLR to XOF rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken XOF, influencing the conversion rate even if FLR remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FLR to XOF exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the FLR to XOF rate.
Can I compare the FLR to XOF rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the FLR to XOF rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FLR to XOF rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the FLR price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the FLR to XOF conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target FLR to XOF price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences FLR and XOF in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for FLR and XOF.
What's the difference between converting FLR to XOF and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between FLR and XOF. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is FLR to XOF a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track FLR prices in XOF or stablecoins. FLR to XOF is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the FLR to XOF rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. XOF may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FLR to XOF rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Flare News and Market Updates
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Flare Price
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Flare Price Prediction
Explore FLR forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Flare may be headed.
How to Buy Flare
Want to buy Flare? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
FLR/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade FLR/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.