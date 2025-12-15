Fasttoken to Georgian Lari Conversion Table
FTN to GEL Conversion Table
- 1 FTN1.21 GEL
- 2 FTN2.43 GEL
- 3 FTN3.64 GEL
- 4 FTN4.85 GEL
- 5 FTN6.06 GEL
- 6 FTN7.28 GEL
- 7 FTN8.49 GEL
- 8 FTN9.70 GEL
- 9 FTN10.92 GEL
- 10 FTN12.13 GEL
- 50 FTN60.65 GEL
- 100 FTN121.30 GEL
- 1,000 FTN1,212.98 GEL
- 5,000 FTN6,064.89 GEL
- 10,000 FTN12,129.77 GEL
The table above displays real-time Fasttoken to Georgian Lari (FTN to GEL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FTN to 10,000 FTN. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FTN amounts using the latest GEL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FTN to GEL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GEL to FTN Conversion Table
- 1 GEL0.8244 FTN
- 2 GEL1.648 FTN
- 3 GEL2.473 FTN
- 4 GEL3.297 FTN
- 5 GEL4.122 FTN
- 6 GEL4.946 FTN
- 7 GEL5.770 FTN
- 8 GEL6.595 FTN
- 9 GEL7.419 FTN
- 10 GEL8.244 FTN
- 50 GEL41.22 FTN
- 100 GEL82.44 FTN
- 1,000 GEL824.4 FTN
- 5,000 GEL4,122 FTN
- 10,000 GEL8,244 FTN
The table above shows real-time Georgian Lari to Fasttoken (GEL to FTN) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GEL to 10,000 GEL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Fasttoken you can get at current rates based on commonly used GEL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Fasttoken (FTN) is currently trading at ₾ 1.21 GEL , reflecting a -5.17% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₾2.59M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₾529.22M GEL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Fasttoken Price page.
1.18B GEL
Circulation Supply
2.59M
24-Hour Trading Volume
529.22M GEL
Market Cap
-5.17%
Price Change (1D)
₾ 0.53782
24H High
₾ 0.44347
24H Low
The FTN to GEL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Fasttoken's fluctuations against GEL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Fasttoken price.
FTN to GEL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FTN = 1.21 GEL | 1 GEL = 0.8244 FTN
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FTN to GEL is 1.21 GEL.
Buying 5 FTN will cost 6.06 GEL and 10 FTN is valued at 12.13 GEL.
1 GEL can be traded for 0.8244 FTN.
50 GEL can be converted to 41.22 FTN, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FTN to GEL has changed by -23.49% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -5.17%, reaching a high of 1.4495354846387711 GEL and a low of 1.195242834726778 GEL.
One month ago, the value of 1 FTN was 4.752024830586447 GEL, which represents a -74.48% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FTN has changed by -10.567119612468998 GEL, resulting in a -89.71% change in its value.
All About Fasttoken (FTN)
Now that you have calculated the price of Fasttoken (FTN), you can learn more about Fasttoken directly at MEXC. Learn about FTN past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Fasttoken, trading pairs, and more.
FTN to GEL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Fasttoken (FTN) has fluctuated between 1.195242834726778 GEL and 1.4495354846387711 GEL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.195242834726778 GEL to a high of 1.7239343684494761 GEL. You can view detailed FTN to GEL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₾ 1.42
|₾ 1.69
|₾ 5.09
|₾ 12.12
|Low
|₾ 1.18
|₾ 1.18
|₾ 1.18
|₾ 1.18
|Average
|₾ 1.29
|₾ 1.48
|₾ 2.91
|₾ 5.09
|Volatility
|+17.60%
|+33.23%
|+82.60%
|+92.82%
|Change
|-14.98%
|-22.79%
|-74.14%
|-89.57%
Fasttoken Price Forecast in GEL for 2026 and 2030
Fasttoken’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FTN to GEL forecasts for the coming years:
FTN Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Fasttoken could reach approximately ₾1.27 GEL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
FTN Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FTN may rise to around ₾1.55 GEL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Fasttoken Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
FTN and GEL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Fasttoken (FTN) vs USD: Market Comparison
Fasttoken Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.45005
- 7-Day Change: -23.49%
- 30-Day Trend: -74.48%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FTN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GEL, the USD price of FTN remains the primary market benchmark.
Georgian Lari (GEL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GEL/USD): 0.37105889075655196
- 7-Day Change: +0.03%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.03%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GEL means you will pay less to get the same amount of FTN.
- A weaker GEL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FTN securely with GEL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FTN to GEL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Fasttoken (FTN) and Georgian Lari (GEL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FTN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FTN to GEL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GEL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GEL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GEL's strength. When GEL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FTN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Fasttoken, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FTN may rise, impacting its conversion to GEL.
Convert FTN to GEL Instantly
Use our real-time FTN to GEL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert FTN to GEL?
Enter the Amount of FTN
Start by entering how much FTN you want to convert into GEL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live FTN to GEL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date FTN to GEL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FTN and GEL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add FTN to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FTN with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FTN to GEL exchange rate calculated?
The FTN to GEL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FTN (often in USD or USDT), converted to GEL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FTN to GEL rate change so frequently?
FTN to GEL rate changes so frequently because both Fasttoken and Georgian Lari are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FTN to GEL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the FTN to GEL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the FTN to GEL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert FTN to GEL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my FTN to GEL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of FTN against GEL over time?
You can understand the FTN against GEL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the FTN to GEL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GEL, impacting the conversion rate even if FTN stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FTN to GEL exchange rate?
Fasttoken halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FTN to GEL rate.
Can I compare the FTN to GEL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the FTN to GEL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FTN to GEL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Fasttoken price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the FTN to GEL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GEL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target FTN to GEL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Fasttoken and the Georgian Lari?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Fasttoken and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting FTN to GEL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GEL into FTN of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is FTN to GEL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor FTN prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FTN to GEL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the FTN to GEL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GEL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FTN to GEL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Fasttoken News and Market Updates
Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M token unlocks this week
The post Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M token unlocks this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates the cliff unlock schedule with 116 million OP tokens worth $91.49 million being released. This unlock is 6.89% of OP’s total unlock supply allocation. The substantial release makes OP the largest single cliff event in the weekly schedule. As per Tokenomist data, Fasttoken follows closely with 20 million FTN tokens valued at $89.80 million in cliff unlocks. This release accounts for 2.08% of FTN’s unlock supply allocation. Source: Tokenomist ZRO secures third position with 25.71 million tokens worth $51.16 million being unlocked. This event represents 8.53% of ZRO’s unlock allocation in a concentrated release. VELO contributes 3 billion tokens valued at $49.32 million despite the large token count. This release carries substantial weight at 13.63% of VELO’s unlock supply. ARB rounds out the top five with 92.65 million tokens worth $47.80 million being released. This unlock represents 2.03% of ARB’s unlock supply allocation. Smaller cliff unlocks include SEI with $18.34 million, ID contributing $12.01 million, ZK adding $10.41 million, KAITO with $9.85 million, APE at $9.40 million, LISTA providing $8.69 million, and MELANIA completing the schedule with $5.31 million. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, CHEEL and Aptos (APT) led token unlocks in the last week. Solana heads large linear unlocks Solana dominates the linear unlock category with 502.93K SOL tokens worth $121.22 million in weekly releases. The daily unlock represents just 0.09% of SOL’s circulating supply. TRUMP token contributes 4.89 million tokens valued at $58.82 million through linear unlock mechanisms. The release equals 1.52% of…2025/09/15
Data: FTN, CONX, ARB and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$40.2 million
PANews reported on October 12th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as FTN, CONX, and ARB will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 18, accounting for 2.04% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$40.2 million. Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 2.32 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 15th, representing 3.00% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$32 million. Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on October 16th, accounting for 1.99% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$28.4 million. Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 13th, accounting for 3.04% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$22.4 million. deBridge (DBR) will unlock approximately 605 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 17, accounting for 17.01% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$16.6 million. Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 15th, accounting for 5.64% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$14.4 million. Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on October 15th, accounting for 1.15% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.5 million.2025/10/12
Fasttoken, Connex dominate weekly $446M token unlock schedule
The post Fasttoken, Connex dominate weekly $446M token unlock schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market faces over $446 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with Fasttoken (FTN) and Connex (CONX) leading the release schedule according to Tokenomist data. Major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million target eight projects including FTN, CONX, ARB, DRB, and STRK. Linear unlocks exceeding $1 million daily affect 13+ projects led by Solana, TRUMP, and Worldcoin. Fasttoken dominates $172M cliff unlock schedule Fasttoken leads the cliff unlock schedule with 20 million FTN tokens worth $40.20 million releasing between October 13 and October 20. The payment-focused blockchain’s unlock represents 4.62% of total unlock supply. Connex posts the second-largest cliff unlock at $32.93 million, releasing 2.32 million CONX tokens representing 3.00% of unlock supply. Arbitrum records $30.69 million in unlocks releasing 92.65 million ARB tokens, which is just 1.71% of unlock supply. Source: Tokenomist. DRB faces the highest percentage unlock at 17.59% of supply, releasing 618.33 million tokens worth $18.28 million. The double-digit percentage unlock creates the most significant circulating supply expansion among major cliff releases. Starknet unlocks 127 million STRK tokens valued at $16.49 million representing 2.94% of supply. Sei releases 55.56 million tokens worth $12.66 million (0.91% of supply), while zkSync contributes 173.08 million ZK tokens valued at $6.90 million (2.39%). ApeCoin completes major cliff releases with 15.60 million tokens worth $6.75 million representing 1.72% of supply. Solana dominates $280M linear unlock schedule Solana leads the linear unlock schedule with 499,470 SOL tokens valued at $97.75 million releasing continuously over the seven-day period. The unlock is just 0.09% of circulating supply. Worldcoin follows with 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $37.00 million, which is 1.69% of circulating supply. TRUMP token contributes 4.89 million tokens valued at $30.42 million, which is 1.52% of supply through continuous daily releases. Dogecoin’s 96.54 million token release worth $20.31 million is…2025/10/13
$446M in Altcoins to Hit Market — Bitcoin Deemed ‘Risky’
The post $446M in Altcoins to Hit Market — Bitcoin Deemed ‘Risky’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Over $446 million worth of altcoins are unlocking between October 13–20. FTN, CONX, ARB, and DRB lead major one-time unlocks, while SOL and WLD dominate linear releases. Analysts say Bitcoin’s dominance could soon peak. The crypto market should brace for a potential wave of volatility as over $446 million worth of altcoins are set to unlock between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, according to data from Tokenomist. The releases are split between one-time and linear unlocks, with FTN leading the one-time unlocks, releasing 4.62% of its total supply (worth about $40.2 million). According to Tokenomist, over the next 7 days, major one-time unlocks (over $5M) will include FTN, CONX, ARB, DRB, STRK, SEI, ZK, and APE. Major linear unlocks (over $1M per day) will involve SOL, TRUMP, WLD, DOGE, IP, AVAX, ASTER, TIA, SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, and STBL. The total… pic.twitter.com/rSsjvCNhEJ — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 13, 2025 CONX will unlock $32.93 million (3%), and ARB will release 92.65 million tokens valued at $30.69 million (1.71%). DRB will unlock over 618 million tokens, 17.59% of its supply, though its total value remains modest at $18.28 million. Other notable tokens seeing substantial unlocks include STRK, SEI, ZK, and APE. SOL Tops Linear Unlocks On the linear side, Solana SOL $195.4 24h volatility: 8.5% Market cap: $107.02 B Vol. 24h: $12.39 B tops the list with a $97.75 million unlock, representing just 0.09% of its circulating supply, followed by WLD ($37M), TRUMP TRUMP $6.39 24h volatility: 8.1% Market cap: $1.28 B Vol. 24h: $593.19 M ($30.42M), and DOGE DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 11.5% Market cap: $31.77 B Vol. 24h: $6.07 B ($20.31M). While some of these represent relatively small percentages, others such as STBL, unlocking 10.64% of its supply, could face a significant sell-off. These token releases could inject…2025/10/13
