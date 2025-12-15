The post $446M in Altcoins to Hit Market — Bitcoin Deemed ‘Risky’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Over $446 million worth of altcoins are unlocking between October 13–20. FTN, CONX, ARB, and DRB lead major one-time unlocks, while SOL and WLD dominate linear releases. Analysts say Bitcoin’s dominance could soon peak. The crypto market should brace for a potential wave of volatility as over $446 million worth of altcoins are set to unlock between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, according to data from Tokenomist. The releases are split between one-time and linear unlocks, with FTN leading the one-time unlocks, releasing 4.62% of its total supply (worth about $40.2 million). According to Tokenomist, over the next 7 days, major one-time unlocks (over $5M) will include FTN, CONX, ARB, DRB, STRK, SEI, ZK, and APE. Major linear unlocks (over $1M per day) will involve SOL, TRUMP, WLD, DOGE, IP, AVAX, ASTER, TIA, SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, and STBL. The total… pic.twitter.com/rSsjvCNhEJ — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 13, 2025 CONX will unlock $32.93 million (3%), and ARB will release 92.65 million tokens valued at $30.69 million (1.71%). DRB will unlock over 618 million tokens, 17.59% of its supply, though its total value remains modest at $18.28 million. Other notable tokens seeing substantial unlocks include STRK, SEI, ZK, and APE. SOL Tops Linear Unlocks On the linear side, Solana SOL $195.4 24h volatility: 8.5% Market cap: $107.02 B Vol. 24h: $12.39 B tops the list with a $97.75 million unlock, representing just 0.09% of its circulating supply, followed by WLD ($37M), TRUMP TRUMP $6.39 24h volatility: 8.1% Market cap: $1.28 B Vol. 24h: $593.19 M ($30.42M), and DOGE DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 11.5% Market cap: $31.77 B Vol. 24h: $6.07 B ($20.31M). While some of these represent relatively small percentages, others such as STBL, unlocking 10.64% of its supply, could face a significant sell-off. These token releases could inject…

