Fasttoken to Papua New Guinean Kina Conversion Table

FTN to PGK Conversion Table

  • 1 FTN
    1.91 PGK
  • 2 FTN
    3.82 PGK
  • 3 FTN
    5.74 PGK
  • 4 FTN
    7.65 PGK
  • 5 FTN
    9.56 PGK
  • 6 FTN
    11.47 PGK
  • 7 FTN
    13.39 PGK
  • 8 FTN
    15.30 PGK
  • 9 FTN
    17.21 PGK
  • 10 FTN
    19.12 PGK
  • 50 FTN
    95.61 PGK
  • 100 FTN
    191.22 PGK
  • 1,000 FTN
    1,912.16 PGK
  • 5,000 FTN
    9,560.79 PGK
  • 10,000 FTN
    19,121.59 PGK

The table above displays real-time Fasttoken to Papua New Guinean Kina (FTN to PGK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FTN to 10,000 FTN. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FTN amounts using the latest PGK market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FTN to PGK amounts, please use the tool converter above.

PGK to FTN Conversion Table

  • 1 PGK
    0.5229 FTN
  • 2 PGK
    1.0459 FTN
  • 3 PGK
    1.568 FTN
  • 4 PGK
    2.0918 FTN
  • 5 PGK
    2.614 FTN
  • 6 PGK
    3.137 FTN
  • 7 PGK
    3.660 FTN
  • 8 PGK
    4.183 FTN
  • 9 PGK
    4.706 FTN
  • 10 PGK
    5.229 FTN
  • 50 PGK
    26.14 FTN
  • 100 PGK
    52.29 FTN
  • 1,000 PGK
    522.9 FTN
  • 5,000 PGK
    2,614 FTN
  • 10,000 PGK
    5,229 FTN

The table above shows real-time Papua New Guinean Kina to Fasttoken (PGK to FTN) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PGK to 10,000 PGK. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Fasttoken you can get at current rates based on commonly used PGK amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Fasttoken Price and Market Statistics in Papua New Guinean Kina

Fasttoken (FTN) is currently trading at K 1.91 PGK , reflecting a -5.28% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at K4.07M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of K834.20M PGK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Fasttoken Price page.

1.86B PGK

Circulation Supply

4.07M

24-Hour Trading Volume

834.20M PGK

Market Cap

-5.28%

Price Change (1D)

K 0.53782

24H High

K 0.4429

24H Low

The FTN to PGK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Fasttoken's fluctuations against PGK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Fasttoken price.

FTN to PGK Conversion Summary

As of | 1 FTN = 1.91 PGK | 1 PGK = 0.5229 FTN

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 FTN to PGK is 1.91 PGK.

  • Buying 5 FTN will cost 9.56 PGK and 10 FTN is valued at 19.12 PGK.

  • 1 PGK can be traded for 0.5229 FTN.

  • 50 PGK can be converted to 26.14 FTN, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 FTN to PGK has changed by -23.90% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -5.28%, reaching a high of 2.287665928274262 PGK and a low of 1.883915138211057 PGK.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 FTN was 7.49984532262581 PGK, which represents a -74.51% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, FTN has changed by -16.679433449675976 PGK, resulting in a -89.72% change in its value.

All About Fasttoken (FTN)

Now that you have calculated the price of Fasttoken (FTN), you can learn more about Fasttoken directly at MEXC. Learn about FTN past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Fasttoken, trading pairs, and more.

FTN to PGK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Fasttoken (FTN) has fluctuated between 1.883915138211057 PGK and 2.287665928274262 PGK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.883915138211057 PGK to a high of 2.7207239554164335 PGK. You can view detailed FTN to PGK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighK 2.25K 2.67K 8.03K 19.14
LowK 1.87K 1.87K 1.87K 1.87
AverageK 2.04K 2.33K 4.59K 8.03
Volatility+17.70%+33.32%+82.63%+92.83%
Change-16.14%-23.84%-74.50%-89.71%

Fasttoken Price Forecast in PGK for 2026 and 2030

Fasttoken’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FTN to PGK forecasts for the coming years:

FTN Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Fasttoken could reach approximately K2.01 PGK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

FTN Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, FTN may rise to around K2.44 PGK, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Fasttoken Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

FTN Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
FTN/USDT
FTN/USDT
Trade

The table above shows a list of FTN Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Fasttoken is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FTN at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
  

Explore FTN Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Fasttoken futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Fasttoken

Looking to add Fasttoken to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Fasttoken › or Get started now ›

FTN and PGK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Fasttoken (FTN) vs USD: Market Comparison

Fasttoken Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.44954
  • 7-Day Change: -23.90%
  • 30-Day Trend: -74.51%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from FTN, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including FTN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to PGK, the USD price of FTN remains the primary market benchmark.
[FTN Price] [FTN to USD]

Papua New Guinean Kina (PGK) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (PGK/USD): 0.2351143243402104
  • 7-Day Change: -0.62%
  • 30-Day Trend: -0.62%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since FTN is typically valued in USD, shifts in PGK vs USD affect the FTN to PGK rate.
  • A stronger PGK means you will pay less to get the same amount of FTN.
  • A weaker PGK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy FTN securely with PGK on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy FTN Instantly Now]

What Influences the FTN to PGK Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Fasttoken (FTN) and Papua New Guinean Kina (PGK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FTN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FTN to PGK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PGK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. PGK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PGK's strength. When PGK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FTN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Fasttoken, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FTN may rise, impacting its conversion to PGK.

Convert FTN to PGK Instantly

Use our real-time FTN to PGK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert FTN to PGK?

  1. Enter the Amount of FTN

    Start by entering how much FTN you want to convert into PGK using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live FTN to PGK Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date FTN to PGK exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FTN and PGK.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add FTN to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FTN with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the FTN to PGK exchange rate calculated?

    The FTN to PGK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FTN (often in USD or USDT), converted to PGK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the FTN to PGK rate change so frequently?

    FTN to PGK rate changes so frequently because both Fasttoken and Papua New Guinean Kina are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed FTN to PGK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the FTN to PGK rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the FTN to PGK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert FTN to PGK or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my FTN to PGK conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of FTN against PGK over time?

    You can understand the FTN against PGK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the FTN to PGK rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PGK, impacting the conversion rate even if FTN stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the FTN to PGK exchange rate?

    Fasttoken halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FTN to PGK rate.

  11. Can I compare the FTN to PGK rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the FTN to PGK rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the FTN to PGK rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Fasttoken price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the FTN to PGK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PGK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target FTN to PGK price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Fasttoken and the Papua New Guinean Kina?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Fasttoken and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting FTN to PGK and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PGK into FTN of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is FTN to PGK a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor FTN prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FTN to PGK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the FTN to PGK rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PGK against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FTN to PGK rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Fasttoken News and Market Updates

Explore More About Fasttoken

Why Buy Fasttoken with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Fasttoken.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy Fasttoken with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy Fasttoken with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.