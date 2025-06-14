What is FUTBOL (FUTBOL)

0xFútbol is the next-generation ecosystem designed for the world's 4 billion fútbol fans. It connects gaming, real-world assets, DeFi, and other fútbol-related innovations into a single, integrated economy. Through products like MetaSoccer, Wonderkid, Fútbol PM, and FútbolPad, 0xFútbol transforms how fans engage with the sport, offering real ownership, rewards, and participation. The $FUTBOL token powers the entire ecosystem, enabling fans to move from passive spectators to active stakeholders in the future of fútbol.

FUTBOL (FUTBOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FUTBOL (FUTBOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUTBOL token's extensive tokenomics now!

FUTBOL to Local Currencies

