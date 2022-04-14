GAM3S.GG (G3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GAM3S.GG (G3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GAM3S.GG (G3) Information GAM3S.GG is the #1 web3 gaming superapp that showcases over 500+ games, reviews, guides, news, and allows players to engage with their favorite games through quests, analytics and more with over 1M registered users. Official Website: https://gam3s.gg Whitepaper: https://greenpaper.gam3s.gg Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xc24a365a870821eb83fd216c9596edd89479d8d7 Buy G3 Now!

GAM3S.GG (G3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAM3S.GG (G3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.15M $ 1.15M $ 1.15M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 319.49M $ 319.49M $ 319.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0828 $ 0.0828 $ 0.0828 All-Time Low: $ 0.002737726128482097 $ 0.002737726128482097 $ 0.002737726128482097 Current Price: $ 0.00359 $ 0.00359 $ 0.00359 Learn more about GAM3S.GG (G3) price

GAM3S.GG (G3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GAM3S.GG (G3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of G3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many G3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand G3's tokenomics, explore G3 token's live price!

