What is Genopets (GENE)

Genopets is a Free-to-Play, Move-to-Earn NFT game on Solana that makes it fun and profitable to live an active lifestyle. Genopets combines user's step data from their mobile device and wearables with blockchain Play-to-Earn economics so players can earn crypto for taking action in real life as they explore the Genoverse evolving and battling their Genopet.

What is the price of Genopets (GENE) today? The live price of Genopets (GENE) is 0.06945 USD . What is the market cap of Genopets (GENE)? The current market cap of Genopets is $ 5.44M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GENE by its real-time market price of 0.06945 USD . What is the circulating supply of Genopets (GENE)? The current circulating supply of Genopets (GENE) is 78.33M USD . What was the highest price of Genopets (GENE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Genopets (GENE) is 37.8733 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Genopets (GENE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Genopets (GENE) is $ 72.17K USD .

