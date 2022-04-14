Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT) Information GG MetaGame offers a dynamic gaming ecosystem merging hundreds of casual mobile games, primarily based on our own portfolio of already successful titles with a dedicated audience , with our main product being an SDK for easy integration of mobile games into the ecosystem. Official Website: https://ggmt.io Whitepaper: https://docs.ggmt.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x76aAb5FD2243d99EAc92d4d9EBF23525d3ACe4Ec Buy GGMT Now!

Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.54M $ 7.54M $ 7.54M All-Time High: $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 All-Time Low: $ 0.000867166293203724 $ 0.000867166293203724 $ 0.000867166293203724 Current Price: $ 0.000754 $ 0.000754 $ 0.000754 Learn more about Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT) price

Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GGMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GGMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GGMT's tokenomics, explore GGMT token's live price!

How to Buy GGMT Interested in adding Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GGMT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GGMT on MEXC now!

Green Grey MetaGame (GGMT) Price History Analysing the price history of GGMT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GGMT Price History now!

GGMT Price Prediction Want to know where GGMT might be heading? Our GGMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GGMT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!