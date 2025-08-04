What is Giants Protocol (GIANTS)

Giants AI is an AI-powered platform delivering Web3 intelligence for safe, strategic investing—mitigating risk and maximizing returns with institutional-grade crypto analytics.

Giants AI is an AI-powered platform delivering Web3 intelligence for safe, strategic investing—mitigating risk and maximizing returns with institutional-grade crypto analytics.

Giants Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GIANTS staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Giants Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Giants Protocol buying experience smooth and informed.

Giants Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Giants Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Giants Protocol Price History

Tracing GIANTS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

Giants Protocol (GIANTS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GIANTS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Giants Protocol (GIANTS)

You can easily purchase Giants Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

GIANTS to Local Currencies

1 GIANTS to VND ₫ 9.810232 1 GIANTS to AUD A$ 0.000574112 1 GIANTS to GBP ￡ 0.0002796 1 GIANTS to EUR € 0.000320608 1 GIANTS to USD $ 0.0003728 1 GIANTS to MYR RM 0.001576944 1 GIANTS to TRY ₺ 0.015165504 1 GIANTS to JPY ¥ 0.0548016 1 GIANTS to ARS ARS$ 0.50378328 1 GIANTS to RUB ₽ 0.029659968 1 GIANTS to INR ₹ 0.032482064 1 GIANTS to IDR Rp 6.111474432 1 GIANTS to KRW ₩ 0.516342912 1 GIANTS to PHP ₱ 0.021447184 1 GIANTS to EGP ￡E. 0.017868304 1 GIANTS to BRL R$ 0.002061584 1 GIANTS to CAD C$ 0.000510736 1 GIANTS to BDT ৳ 0.045004416 1 GIANTS to NGN ₦ 0.56399048 1 GIANTS to UAH ₴ 0.015385456 1 GIANTS to VES Bs 0.0458544 1 GIANTS to CLP $ 0.361616 1 GIANTS to PKR Rs 0.104454832 1 GIANTS to KZT ₸ 0.19978352 1 GIANTS to THB ฿ 0.01209736 1 GIANTS to TWD NT$ 0.011135536 1 GIANTS to AED د.إ 0.001368176 1 GIANTS to CHF Fr 0.00029824 1 GIANTS to HKD HK$ 0.002922752 1 GIANTS to MAD .د.م 0.003370112 1 GIANTS to MXN $ 0.007019824 1 GIANTS to PLN zł 0.001371904 1 GIANTS to RON лв 0.001632864 1 GIANTS to SEK kr 0.00359752 1 GIANTS to BGN лв 0.000626304 1 GIANTS to HUF Ft 0.128239472 1 GIANTS to CZK Kč 0.007914544 1 GIANTS to KWD د.ك 0.0001129584 1 GIANTS to ILS ₪ 0.001271248

Giants Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Giants Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Giants Protocol What is the price of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) today? The live price of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is 0.0003728 USD . What is the market cap of Giants Protocol (GIANTS)? The current market cap of Giants Protocol is $ 2.41M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GIANTS by its real-time market price of 0.0003728 USD . What is the circulating supply of Giants Protocol (GIANTS)? The current circulating supply of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is 6.47B USD . What was the highest price of Giants Protocol (GIANTS)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is 0.0015 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Giants Protocol (GIANTS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is $ 52.09K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

