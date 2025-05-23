What is Glonk (GLONK)

$GLONK is a meme coin inspired by the green reptile from Ricky Gervais’ Flanimals series, symbolizing a lifestyle of “lying flat” and nihilism. Its core message is: “Doing nothing is also a choice.” The coin gained market attention and heated discussions due to the direct competition between Bonk and Pump team members Alon and TOM on different platforms, along with public endorsements from the founders themselves.

Glonk Price Prediction

Glonk Price History

How to buy Glonk (GLONK)

GLONK to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Glonk What is the price of Glonk (GLONK) today? The live price of Glonk (GLONK) is 0.0004631 USD . What is the market cap of Glonk (GLONK)? The current market cap of Glonk is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GLONK by its real-time market price of 0.0004631 USD . What is the circulating supply of Glonk (GLONK)? The current circulating supply of Glonk (GLONK) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Glonk (GLONK)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of Glonk (GLONK) is 0.0148 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Glonk (GLONK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Glonk (GLONK) is $ 56.76K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

