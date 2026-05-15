GAMEE to Angolan Kwanza Conversion Table
GMEE to AOA Conversion Table
AOA to GMEE Conversion Table
- 1 GMEE1.54 AOA
- 5 GMEE7.68 AOA
- 10 GMEE15.36 AOA
- 50 GMEE76.8 AOA
- 100 GMEE153.6 AOA
- 1,000 GMEE1,536.02 AOA
- 5,000 GMEE7,680.08 AOA
- 10,000 GMEE15,360.16 AOA
- 1 AOA0.6510 GMEE
- 5 AOA3.255 GMEE
- 10 AOA6.510 GMEE
- 50 AOA32.55 GMEE
- 100 AOA65.10 GMEE
- 1,000 AOA651.03 GMEE
- 5,000 AOA3,255 GMEE
- 10,000 AOA6,510 GMEE
GAMEE (GMEE) is currently trading at Kz 1.54 AOA , reflecting a -1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Kz46.89M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Kz2.71B AOA. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated GAMEE Price page.
1.62T AOA
Circulation Supply
46.89M
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.71B AOA
Market Cap
-1.15%
Price Change (1D)
Kz 0.0019168
24H High
Kz 0.0016519
24H Low
The GMEE to AOA trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track GAMEE's fluctuations against AOA. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current GAMEE price.
GMEE to AOA Conversion Summary
As of | 1 GMEE = 1.54 AOA | 1 AOA = 0.6510 GMEE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 GMEE to AOA is 1.54 AOA.
Buying 5 GMEE will cost 7.68 AOA and 10 GMEE is valued at 15.36 AOA.
1 AOA can be traded for 0.6510 GMEE.
50 AOA can be converted to 32.55 GMEE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 GMEE to AOA has changed by +7.92% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.15%, reaching a high of 1.76 AOA and a low of 1.52 AOA.
One month ago, the value of 1 GMEE was 1.35 AOA, which represents a +13.63% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, GMEE has changed by 0.747894 AOA, resulting in a +94.81% change in its value.
GMEE to AOA Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, GAMEE (GMEE) has fluctuated between 1.52 AOA and 1.76 AOA, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.41 AOA to a high of 1.82 AOA. You can view detailed GMEE to AOA price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Low
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Average
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Volatility
|+13.72%
|+29.01%
|+66.01%
|+335.12%
|Change
|-12.57%
|+8.02%
|+13.64%
|+94.82%
GAMEE Price Forecast in AOA for 2027 and 2030
GAMEE’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential GMEE to AOA forecasts for the coming years:
GMEE Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, GAMEE could reach approximately Kz1.61, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
GMEE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, GMEE may rise to around Kz1.87 AOA, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our GAMEE Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
GAMEE Overview
Angolan Kwanza Overview
GMEE to AOA Market Statistics
3,180,000,000
ETH
Current GMEE to AOA Exchange Rate
The live GAMEE (GMEE) price today is Kz 1.53665891344658891484, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMEE to AOA conversion rate is Kz 1.53665891344658891484 per GMEE.
Discover More GAMEE on MEXC
The Angolan Kwanza is the official currency of Angola, a country located in Southern Africa. It is regulated and issued by the National Bank of Angola, the nation's central banking institution. The Kwanza is a key component of the Angolan economy, used in everyday transactions ranging from market purchases to larger scale business transactions. It plays a significant role in the country's economic life, symbolizing the nation's economic sovereignty.
The Kwanza, which is divided into smaller units called centimos, is used in all aspects of the Angolan economy. It is used for wage payments, pricing goods and services, and accounting. It is also used in the financial sector for loans, savings, and investments. The availability and circulation of the Kwanza affect the overall economic activities in the country.
The value of the Angolan Kwanza is determined by the foreign exchange market. Like other fiat currencies, its value is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver, but by the economic stability and creditworthiness of the country. This makes the Kwanza susceptible to fluctuations in the international currency market, which can be influenced by a range of factors including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and international trade.
The Angolan Kwanza is also used in the country's international trade transactions. However, it's worth noting that the US dollar and other major currencies are also widely used for this purpose due to their global acceptance and stability. This is a common practice in many countries that have less internationally recognized currencies.
In recent years, the Angolan government has implemented several monetary policies to stabilize the Kwanza and foster economic growth. These policies have been focused on controlling inflation, managing the country's foreign exchange reserves, and promoting economic stability. However, these measures have also led to challenges, as the country has to balance between maintaining a steady Kwanza and ensuring its economy remains competitive in the global market.
In conclusion, the Angolan Kwanza, as the country's official currency, plays a pivotal role in the economic activities of the country. Its value is influenced by various factors including the country's economic performance, international trade, and the global foreign exchange market. Despite the challenges, the Angolan government continues to strive for a steady and resilient economy, with the Kwanza at its heart.
GMEE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
GMEE/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of GMEE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where GAMEE is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell GMEE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore GMEE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of GAMEE futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy GAMEE with AOA in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit AOA
Fund your account with AOA using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy GAMEE
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for GAMEE, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited AOA.
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GMEE and AOA in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
GAMEE (GMEE) vs USD: Market Comparison
GAMEE Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0016724
- 7-Day Change: +7.92%
- 30-Day Trend: +13.63%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including GMEE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to AOA, the USD price of GMEE remains the primary market benchmark.
[GMEE Price] [GMEE to USD]
Angolan Kwanza (AOA) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (AOA/USD): 0.0010893245119398627
- 7-Day Change: -0.10%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.10%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger AOA means you will pay less to get the same amount of GMEE.
- A weaker AOA means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy GMEE securely with AOA on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the GMEE to AOA Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between GAMEE (GMEE) and Angolan Kwanza (AOA) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in GMEE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the GMEE to AOA rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and AOA-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. AOA Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence AOA's strength. When AOA weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like GMEE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like GAMEE, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for GMEE may rise, impacting its conversion to AOA.
Convert GMEE to AOA Instantly
Use our real-time GMEE to AOA converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the GMEE to AOA exchange rate calculated in India?
The GMEE to AOA exchange rate in India is based on the current value of GMEE (often in AOA), converted to AOA using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the GMEE to AOA exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The GMEE to AOA rate changes frequently because both GMEE and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed GMEE to AOA in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the GMEE to AOA rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the GMEE to AOA rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert GMEE to AOA, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my GMEE to AOA conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of GMEE against AOA over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the GMEE to AOA rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken AOA, influencing the conversion rate even if GMEE remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the GMEE to AOA exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the GMEE to AOA rate.
Can I compare the GMEE to AOA rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the GMEE to AOA rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the GMEE to AOA rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the GMEE price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the GMEE to AOA conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target GMEE to AOA price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences GMEE and AOA in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for GMEE and AOA.
What's the difference between converting GMEE to AOA and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between GMEE and AOA. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is GMEE to AOA a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track GMEE prices in AOA or stablecoins. GMEE to AOA is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the GMEE to AOA rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. AOA may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive GMEE to AOA rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
GAMEE News and Market Updates
Explore More About GAMEE
GAMEE Price
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GAMEE Price Prediction
Explore GMEE forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where GAMEE may be headed.
How to Buy GAMEE
Want to buy GAMEE? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
GMEE/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade GMEE/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
GMEE USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on GMEE with leverage. Explore GMEE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.